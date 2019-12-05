Join Mary Owen, Daughter of Donna Reed For Screening of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE at the Ridgefield Playhouse

Celebrate the holidays at The Ridgefield Playhouse! Join Mary Owen, daughter of Donna Reed, for the Sunday, December 22, 4pm screening of It's A Wonderful Life at The Ridgefield Playhouse! Frank Capra directs this holiday classic for the whole family, a beloved story of redemption and second chances, with James Stewart as George Bailey, a man at the end of his rope one Christmas Eve. Donna Reed co-stars as Mary Hatch, the high-school sweetheart who became his wife. Reed's daughter, Mary Owen, an expert on the film, will introduce the movie, putting it into historical perspective, and will answer questions live on The Playhouse stage following the movie! This screening is part of Cohen and Wolf P.C. Movie Series, Joseph Consentino Film Society Series, and Hearst Media Entertaining Conversation Series.

One of the Holiday's most treasured films, It's A Wonderful Life is the story of George Bailey, a man who has given up his dreams to help others, and whose imminent suicide on Christmas Eve brings about the intervention of his guardian angel, Clarence Odbody (Henry Travers). Clarence shows George all the lives he has touched, and how different life in his community of Bedford Falls would be if he had never been born. The film co-stars Donna Reed as Mary, George's childhood sweetheart, and later wife, who marshalls George throughout all difficulties.

For tickets ($12) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





