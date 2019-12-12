Join Mary Owen, Daughter Of Donna Reed, For Screening Of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE At The Ridgefield Playhouse

Join Mary Owen, daughter of Donna Reed, for the Sunday, December 22nd 4pm screening of It's A Wonderful Life at The Ridgefield Playhouse! A holiday classic for the whole family! Frank Capra directs this beloved story of redemption and second chances, with James Stewart as George Bailey, a man at the end of his rope one Christmas Eve. Donna Reed co-stars as Mary Hatch, the high-school sweetheart who became his wife. Reed's daughter, Mary Owen, an expert on the film, will introduce the movie, putting it into historical perspective, and will answer questions live on The Playhouse stage following this screening! This screening is part of the Holiday Series, Cohen and Wolf P.C. Movie Series, Joseph Consentino Film Society Series, and Hearst Media Entertaining Conversation Series.

One of the Holiday's most treasured films, It's A Wonderful Life is the story of George Bailey, a man who has given up his dreams to help others, and whose imminent suicide on Christmas Eve brings about the intervention of his guardian angel, Clarence Odbody (Henry Travers). Clarence shows George all the lives he has touched, and how different life in his community of Bedford Falls would be if he had never been born. The film co-stars Donna Reed as Mary, George's childhood sweetheart, and later wife, who marshals George throughout all difficulties.

For tickets ($12) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org.





