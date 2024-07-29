Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Extends At Ivoryton Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to popular demand, Ivoryton Playhouse has announced an extension to the upcoming run of the delightfully fun musical Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville. The show will now run from August 8th through September 15th, 2024.

Escape to Margaritaville combines classic Jimmy Buffett hits with a lighthearted and engaging storyline, transporting audiences to a tropical paradise where love, laughter, and island adventure abound. The story follows Rachel, a career-driven scientist, on a trip to the islands for her best friend Tammy's bachelorette party. When she meets Tully, the local guitar-slinger and serial dater with a fear of commitment, they both may be in for more than they bargained for.

“We are absolutely delighted to bring Escape to Margaritaville to the Ivoryton stage,” says Ben Hope, Executive Producer of the Ivoryton Playhouse. “The response from our patrons has been extraordinary, and we are excited to extend the run to accommodate everyone who wants to join us on this musical journey. It will be the must-see event of the summer!”

Audiences can look forward to beloved Buffett classics such as "Cheeseburger in Paradise," "Fins," "Volcano," and, of course, "Margaritaville." The show's lively music and heartwarming, humorous story will provide an unforgettable theatrical experience for music lovers and theatre-goers alike.

Leading the stellar cast of actors are Ivoryton Playhouse veterans and married couple Margaret Dudasik* as ‘Rachel' and real-life husband, Sam Sherwood*, as ‘Tully.' Both appeared most recently on the Ivoryton stage in Million Dollar Quartet Christmas last year.

Maggie Bera* plays ‘Tammy' opposite Beau Bradshaw's* portrayal of ‘Brick.' LaDonna Burns* appears as ‘Marley,' with Don Noble* as ‘JD,' and Justin Sudderth* as ‘Jamal.' The female ensemble includes three Ivoryton favorites: Sarah Warrick*, who serves as Dance Captain, along with Stephanie Wasser and Olivia Fenton. The male ensemble includes local funnyman Cory Candelet, with Lance Jewett and Galen Donovan. The ensemble is supported by the talented swings Lily Bucko, Rae Janeil, and Keegan Smith.

Escape to Margaritaville is directed and choreographed by Clint Hromsco, with music directed by Dan Gibson. The design team includes Cully Long with the scenic design, Marcus Abbott with the lighting design, K Duffner with costume design, Dustin Pfaender with sound design and engineering, and Melissa Titus with props design. James Joseph Clark* serves as the stage manager, with Rahxas Colite* as the assistant stage manager.

Tickets for Escape to Margaritaville are now on sale. Patrons are encouraged to act quickly as tickets are selling fast. Tickets are $60 for adults, $55 for seniors, and $25 for students and are available online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318 (For information on group rates, please get in touch with the box office). The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.

