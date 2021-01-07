Jeffrey Tambor Returns To The Ridgefield Playhouse With New Acting Classes

There's always more to learn in the acting world.

Make 2021 the year that you take your acting aspirations to the next level! With Zoom classes at The Ridgefield Playhouse beginner and advanced acting students will have the opportunity to work with Golden Globe Award-winning actor Jeffrey Tambor (The Larry Sanders Show, Arrested Development, Transparent), with two new workshops - Scene Study Tuesdays, January 26 - March 16, 2021 and The Art of the Personal Monologue Mondays, February 1 - March 22, 2021.

These Zoom workshops will give everyone, no matter where you live, the opportunity to work with a critically acclaimed actor who has been captivating audiences in both comedic and dramatic projects for more than forty years! In addition to his popular Zoom classes, he currently hosts the "Acting Schmacting" podcast where he has interviewed countless legends including Ron Howard, Angelica Huston, Dick Cavett and more. This class is part of our Classes @ The Playhouse Series and Adam Broderick Salon & Spa Whole New You Series with support from Reliance Merchant Services and HamletHub Community Events Series.

During Jeffrey Tambor's 8-week Zoom Scene Study course you will work with Golden Globe and Emmy Award winning actor Jeffrey Tambor ("The Larry Sanders Show," "Arrested Development," "Transparent"), as he returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse! Tuesdays, January 26 - March 16 from 7 - 10pm. This advanced class is a continuation of his previous classes - moving from monologues to scene performance. Using works from plays, films or scenes that have been written by other students, this class will focus on elements such as character development and behavior, and being true and personal in the work. Jeffrey provides a safe space so that students can explore and have fun while learning how to present an authentic performance. This is for returning students or those who have some experience or background in acting and writing. Students will be expected to spend time outside of the classroom rehearsing (via Zoom) with their scene partner.

If you ever wanted to dip your toe into the acting world, here is your chance. Join Golden Globe and Emmy Award Winner Jeffrey Tambor on Mondays, February 1 - March 22 from 7 - 10pm, as he takes you through writing and performing the Art of the Personal Monologue. This is a great Zoom course for beginner actors. Even if you don't think you can write, you can tell your story and that's the first step in becoming an actor. This empowering class focuses on identifying and conquering the fears that keep us from trusting our own creative voices. Students will walk away from this workshop with a five-minute monologue - perfect for an audition - as they move on with more courage, confidence and creativity in their career. Jeffrey Tambor has created some of the most iconic characters in television history from The Larry Sanders Show's Hank Kingsley to Arrested Development's George and Oscar Bluth to Transparent's Maura Pfefferman. Throughout his career, Tambor has developed a unique teaching style based on his own artistic philosophy.

To register for Jeffrey Tambor's classes ($495) call the box office at 203-438-5795 or visit our website ridgefieldplayhouse.org. Scholarships available through the generosity of the Beth and Bruce Becker Scholarship Fund.