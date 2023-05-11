James Roday Rodriguez and Legacy Theatre Present The World Premiere Of MASTERS OF PUPPETS

It will begin its limited run at The Legacy Theatre on Thursday, May 25, and run through June 11, 2023. 

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Corbin Bleu & Danielle Wade to Lead SUMMER STOCK World Premiere at Goodspeed Musicals Photo 1 Corbin Bleu & Danielle Wade to Lead SUMMER STOCK at Goodspeed
Summer Theatre New Canaan Gala Honors Broadway's David Friedman & Paul Gallo May 13 Photo 2 Summer Theatre New Canaan Gala Honors Broadway's David Friedman & Paul Gallo May 13
BroadwayKids&Company to Present MEAN GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL VERSION This Weekend Photo 3 BroadwayKids&Company to Present MEAN GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL VERSION This Weekend
GREASE Is The Word As Seniors Take Center Stage In Connecticut Production Photo 4 Seniors Take Center Stage In Connecticut Production of GREASE

GREASE Is The Word As Seniors Take Center Stage In Connecticut Production

James Roday Rodriguez ("A Million Little Things," "Psych") & The Legacy Theatre will present the world premiere of Masters of Puppets, written by Laurence Davis*, directed by Gabe McKinley. It will begin its limited run at The Legacy Theatre on Thursday, May 25, and run through June 11, 2023.

Master of Puppets is a fictionalized, no holds barred look at the dirty underbelly of professional wrestling written by insider Laurence Davis*. The riveting drama takes you from the corner office to the top turnbuckle and will star Dana Ashbrook (Showtime's Twin Peaks), Amanda Detmer (Fox's Empire), Kurt Fuller (CBS's Evil), Michael Hogan (Fox's The Resident), Michael Bobenhausen ("Imposters") and Joshua W. Heggie (Big River).

The creative team includes Jamie Burnett (scenic and lighting design), Gali Noy (costume design), Adam Jackson (sound design), Erica Pajonas (props design), Emmett Cassidy (fight choreographer), and T. Rick Jones (production stage manager).

"I have been a pro wrestling fan my whole life. From its humble beginnings in traveling carnivals to the billion-dollar industry that fills arenas across the world, one thing has always been intrinsic to its machinations: storytelling. Masters of Puppets peels back the canvas and gives us a peek at the shoots behind the works, and it's absolutely electric. Ging Ging." - Producer, James Roday Rodriguez

"How exciting to begin the season as the host of the World Premiere of this thrilling new work, Masters of Puppets, with such seasoned, recognizable visiting artists in this precious seaside town in Stony Creek. Orson Welles presented his bold, new theatrical work at this very venue in the 1930s, and I am moved to produce programming in a similar vein nearly a hundred years later, championing new works that challenge and thrill audiences. This one is particularly fulfilling as I am collaborating with artists I have known for 25 years." - The Legacy Theatre's Artistic Director, Keely Baisden Knudsen

"There's always been questions as to what's real and what's fake in the world of wrestling, and those questions continue to this day. This piece explores the topic in a really thought-provoking way. It's a gritty, no-holds-barred approach to the subject matter. We are happy to present its World Premiere." - The Legacy Theatre's Managing Director, Jeff Provost

The world premiere of Masters of Puppets debuts at The Legacy Theatre (128 Thimble Islands Road, Branford, CT 06405) on Thursday, May 25, at 7 p.m. Performances run through June 11, with shows on Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now; season subscribers to all four productions receive a 25 percent discount.

Content Warning: For mature audiences. Contains violence, harsh language, and drug use. There is no puppetry in the production.

For more information, visit www.LegacyTheatreCT.org




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

Pantochino Reveals 2023-24 Season Of Musicals In Milford Photo
Pantochino Reveals 2023-24 Season Of Musicals In Milford

Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford’s award-winning, professional not-for-profit theatre company has announced its 2023-24 season including family favorites, a new panto and an exciting original musical comedy.

Palace Theater Waterburys Year-End Bash Returns Next Month Photo
Palace Theater Waterbury's Year-End Bash Returns Next Month

The party at the Palace is back and everyone is invited! Waterbury's Palace Theater celebrates the successful end of the 2022-2023 theatrical season on June 9th from 6:00 pm – 11:30 pm, when the Year-end Bash returns to Connecticut's most elegant theater. Fun is in the spotlight with an evening of live music, dancing on the stage, complimentary beer and prosecco tastings, a laser light show, and lavish food stations.

Alton Fitzgerald White, Christine Ebersole & More to be Featured in Eugene ONeill Thea Photo
Alton Fitzgerald White, Christine Ebersole & More to be Featured in Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Summer Season

 The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center has announce its 2023 summer season, which is made up of more than 30 public events.

Playwright Christopher Baker to Take Part in Conversation at The Little Theatre of Manches Photo
Playwright Christopher Baker to Take Part in Conversation at The Little Theatre of Manchester

On Saturday June 3, he joins Little Theatre of Manchester on stage for an in-depth and thought-provoking conversation about his approach to writing.


More Hot Stories For You

Pantochino Reveals 2023-24 Season Of Musicals In MilfordPantochino Reveals 2023-24 Season Of Musicals In Milford
Palace Theater Waterbury's Year-End Bash Returns Next MonthPalace Theater Waterbury's Year-End Bash Returns Next Month
Alton Fitzgerald White, Christine Ebersole & More to be Featured in Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Summer SeasonAlton Fitzgerald White, Christine Ebersole & More to be Featured in Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Summer Season
Playwright Christopher Baker to Take Part in Conversation at The Little Theatre of ManchesterPlaywright Christopher Baker to Take Part in Conversation at The Little Theatre of Manchester

Videos

Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Misha Dichter, Piano & Oskar Espina Ruiz, Clarinet
Music Mountain (6/18-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Barefoot in the Park
The Capitol Theater (5/11-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eleora Piano Quartet
Music Mountain (6/11-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Marvelous Wonderettes
Goshen Players (4/29-5/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Opera House Players (5/05-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 94th Season Opening Benefit Concert & Reception
Music Mountain (6/04-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (7/15-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lydian String Quartet & Victoria Schwartzman, Piano
Music Mountain (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EUCLID QUARTET
Music Mountain (7/23-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American String Quartet
Music Mountain (7/30-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU