Harvey Fierstein Quilt Exhibition Takes Place at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center has an exclusive new exhibition coming up on July 24, titled "You Made That? The Quilting Adventures of Harvey Fierstein." The evening will begin at 5:30pm and take place at the Garden House. The exhibition will be on display July 15 through July 27.

According to an article from Patch, the evening includes a meet-and-greet with Tony Award-winning playwright, actor, activist, and artist Harvey Fierstein, as well as historical context about quilting in American history, refreshments, and a chance to win one of Fierstein's handmade quilts.

The stunning quilts in Harvey Fierstein’s exhibition connect past and present through references to historic quilt-making patterns and techniques and visually striking, dynamic designs that communicate Fierstein’s personality and activism. Asked about this show, Fierstein said, “I am both excited and terrified to expose my work en masse but ready and raring to go!”

For more information about the event, click here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Comments