Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

'Halloween Horror: An Evening of Old Time Radio Theatre' Comes to the University of Saint Joseph's Hoffman Auditorium

Performances will be held Thursday through Saturday, October 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 23 at 2 p

Register for Connecticut News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  
'Halloween Horror: An Evening of Old Time Radio Theatre' Comes to the University of Saint Joseph's Hoffman Auditorium

Prepare for your goosebumps to have goosebumps! Back by popular demand, Capital Classics Theatre Company presents "Halloween Horror: An Evening of Old Time Radio Theatre" at the University of Saint Joseph's Hoffman Auditorium in West Hartford on Thursday through Saturday, October 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 23 at 2 p.m.

Just like the days of the golden age of radio, Capital Classics company members will bring three spooky tales to life for audiences of all ages this Halloween season. Originally broadcasted back in the 1940s on the radio program Lights Out, Capital Classics will perform "Don't Tell Me About Halloween" by Wyllis Cooper and "The Dark" and "Knock at the Door" by Arch Oboler- right before your very eyes - and ears - with live music and sound effects!

Co-founder Laura Sheehan will direct "Halloween Horror: An Evening of Old Time Radio Theatre," and Mike Isko will be providing the Foley SFX. The cast includes Betzabeth Castro, Emely Burns Larsen, Wil Moses, and Geoffrey Sheehan.

Over the years, Capital Classics has scared audiences for Halloween with radio theatre-performances of "The Invisible Man" (2019), Frankenstein (2018), The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (2017), The War of the Worlds (2016), The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (2015), Dracula (2014), "Poe Down Below," an evening of Edgar Allan Poe's stories (2013), and "Macabre Macbeth" (2010).

Performances will be held Thursday through Saturday, October 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 23 at 2 p.m. in the Hoffman Auditorium of the University of Saint Joseph, 1678 Asylum Avenue, West Hartford, CT. Tickets are $20 for the General Public, and $14 for seniors, students, and groups of 10 or more. Cash-only tickets will be sold at the door, but you can also reserve online tickets in advance at www.CapitalClassics.org or www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5553963.





More Hot Stories For You


The Warner Theatre's Fall Films Series to Present THE GOONIES & FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS This MonthThe Warner Theatre's Fall Films Series to Present THE GOONIES & FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS This Month
September 2, 2022

The Warner Theatre's Fall Films Series begins Thursday 9/8 at 7 pm with THE GOONIES. The following week, the Warner will show FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS, 9/15 at 7 pm.
Premiere Of THE GREAT GATSBY: A LIVE RADIO PLAY is Coming To Legacy Theatre This MonthPremiere Of THE GREAT GATSBY: A LIVE RADIO PLAY is Coming To Legacy Theatre This Month
September 2, 2022

Still, ain't we got fun? From September 15 to October 1, 2022, at the Legacy Theatre in Branford, F. Scott Fitzgerald's beloved classic comes to life as a 1940s radio broadcast in The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play!
2022 Play Reading Festival is Coming To Legacy Theatre This Month2022 Play Reading Festival is Coming To Legacy Theatre This Month
September 2, 2022

On Sunday, September 11 and Sunday, September 18, the Legacy Theatre will present the 2022 Legacy Theatre Play Reading Festival. From full length plays to one-acts, there is sure to be something for everyone!
Cast Announced For Billie Holiday Musical LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL at Playhouse On ParkCast Announced For Billie Holiday Musical LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL at Playhouse On Park
September 2, 2022

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL by Lanie Robertson will run at Playhouse on Park September 28 - October 16, 2022. This will be the first production in Playhouse on Park's 14th Main Stage Season. LADY DAY will be directed by Stephanie Pope Lofgren. Music Direction by Nygel D. Robinson. 
MY SINATRA Starring Cary Hoffman Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse Next MonthMY SINATRA Starring Cary Hoffman Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse Next Month
September 2, 2022

Cary Hoffman channels Ol' Blue Eyes when he brings “My Sinatra” to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 4pm, part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series. In this concert version of Hoffman's hit off-Broadway show, the audience will see one man's dream through another man's music. 