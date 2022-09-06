'Halloween Horror: An Evening of Old Time Radio Theatre' Comes to the University of Saint Joseph's Hoffman Auditorium

Prepare for your goosebumps to have goosebumps! Back by popular demand, Capital Classics Theatre Company presents "Halloween Horror: An Evening of Old Time Radio Theatre" at the University of Saint Joseph's Hoffman Auditorium in West Hartford on Thursday through Saturday, October 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 23 at 2 p.m.

Just like the days of the golden age of radio, Capital Classics company members will bring three spooky tales to life for audiences of all ages this Halloween season. Originally broadcasted back in the 1940s on the radio program Lights Out, Capital Classics will perform "Don't Tell Me About Halloween" by Wyllis Cooper and "The Dark" and "Knock at the Door" by Arch Oboler- right before your very eyes - and ears - with live music and sound effects!

Co-founder Laura Sheehan will direct "Halloween Horror: An Evening of Old Time Radio Theatre," and Mike Isko will be providing the Foley SFX. The cast includes Betzabeth Castro, Emely Burns Larsen, Wil Moses, and Geoffrey Sheehan.

Over the years, Capital Classics has scared audiences for Halloween with radio theatre-performances of "The Invisible Man" (2019), Frankenstein (2018), The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (2017), The War of the Worlds (2016), The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (2015), Dracula (2014), "Poe Down Below," an evening of Edgar Allan Poe's stories (2013), and "Macabre Macbeth" (2010).

Performances will be held Thursday through Saturday, October 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 23 at 2 p.m. in the Hoffman Auditorium of the University of Saint Joseph, 1678 Asylum Avenue, West Hartford, CT. Tickets are $20 for the General Public, and $14 for seniors, students, and groups of 10 or more. Cash-only tickets will be sold at the door, but you can also reserve online tickets in advance at www.CapitalClassics.org or www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5553963.