HIRSCHFELD'S BROADWAY to be Presented at The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center

The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center (the Kate) will host a special multi-media presentation by the Al Hirschfeld Foundation featuring Mr. Hirschfeld's drawings of Broadway shows and celebrities, followed by a pop-up gallery. The event, titled "Hirschfeld's Broadway," takes place at the Kate on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 7 pm.

The name Al Hirschfeld has been synonymous with Broadway since his first theater drawing was published in December 1926. For the next eight decades, Hirschfeld's art, appearing in newspapers, magazines, cast albums, programs, and posters, was as much a part of a new Broadway show as opening night. His work was so iconic, it has been called "the logo of the American Theatre." Katharine Hepburn is among his most frequently drawn celebrities.

Join David Leopold, Creative Director of the Al Hirschfeld Foundation, for a special presentation that will take you from the pre-Broadway tryout of Fiddler on the Roof to Barbra Streisand's audition for her first Broadway show. You will see some of the most important productions from the last eighty years such as Hello Dolly!, My Fair Lady, The Glass Menagerie, Sweeney Todd, Phantom of the Opera, Beauty and the Beast, and Hairspray through the eyes and pen of The Line King. You will also learn when he began to hide NINAs in his work and how it became a "national insanity."

The presentation is followed by an exclusive pop-up gallery of hand signed limited edition prints, including works from Broadway, Hollywood, television, music, and dance. These exquisite lithographs and etchings come from Hirschfeld's personal collection and are highly collectible. This event is presented by the Al Hirschfeld Foundation and half of every sale goes directly to the Kate.