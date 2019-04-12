Grammy-Winning Composer Eric Whitacre Presents DEEP FIELD At Bethel Woods

Fifty years after the moon landing, Grammy-winning composer and conductor Eric Whitacre will present a powerful new piece of music set to never-before-seen images from the Hubble Space Telescope's greatest discovery, the iconic Deep Field image, on Saturday, May 18th as part of the Vibrations series in the Event Gallery at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the nonprofit cultural center located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival.



Eric Whitacre's music has been performed throughout the world by millions of amateur and professional musicians alike, while his ground-breaking Virtual Choir for Deep Field unites 8,000 singers from over 120 different countries. A graduate of the prestigious Juilliard School of Music, Eric currently holds the position of Artist in Residence with the Los Angeles Master Chorale having completed a five-year term as Composer in Residence at the University of Cambridge, UK. He has conducted choral and orchestral concerts around the globe and has worked with British pop icons Laura Mvula, Imogen Heap and Annie Lennox. A charismatic speaker, Eric has given keynote addresses for many Fortune 500 companies and global institutions including Apple, Google, the World Economic Forum in Davos, the United Nations Speaker's Programme and two main stage TED talks.



During the Vibrations event, titled Deep Field, Whitacre will be joined by astrophysicists Michelle Thaller (NASA) and Frank Summers of Space Telescope Institute in order to delve into space exploration as not only a scientific venture, but an artistic and cultural one as well. "[Deep Field] was inspired by the Hubble Telescope, and very specifically the story of the Hubble Telescope: the struggles of getting it working, getting it into space and finally the discovery of this Deep Field image and the impossible magnitude of our universe," Whitacre stated in a video explaining the project on his YouTube channel. Following the film screening and discussion, Whitacre and panelists will host a meet and greet and CD signing.



"We are thrilled to welcome Eric to our historic site as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing and delve into the lasting impact that space exploration has had during Lunar Weekend as inspired by our exhibit, We Are Stardust. The first moon landing occurred just weeks before the 1969 Woodstock festival. Similarly to the festival, it's the event captured the public's attention and sense of curiosity and became a source of unity amidst social tumult," said Darlene Fedun, Bethel Woods Chief Executive Officer.



The New York premiere of Deep Field at Bethel Woods is a part of Lunar Weekend, which promises immersive family-friendly activities during the three-day event. The festivities kick off on Friday, May 17th with a Stargazing Sleepover. Families are invited to partake in activities including a talent show, star gazing, and night tours of the historic festival field. Plus, attendees will then be of the first through the doors the following morning for the start of Lunar Festival. On Saturday, May 18th and Sunday, May 19th, space enthusiasts will tour the universe in an inflatable planetarium, learn about what it means to be an astronaut and explore creative spaces where art and science meet. These events are inspired by the special exhibit in The Museum's Crossroads Gallery, We are Stardust, which interprets the objects and history surrounding the moon landing through the lens of American culture, examining the effect of the Cold War/space race, American space program, "moon mania," and the eventual national success of putting the first man on the moon on the lives of everyday Americans at the end of the tumultuous 1960s.



Vibrations is a series of eight events celebrating the iconic festival's Golden Anniversary from many angles. From May to October 2019, Vibrations will explore music, iconic photography, film, mindfulness, environmental stewardship, deep space and more, connecting these conversations to the legacy of the sixties and movements of today. As this decade comes to a close, Vibrations attendees will join changemakers, artists, and influencers to reflect on the world we want during a time that demands resilience and understanding.



Special 50th anniversary events and activities are supported in part by donors to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, by a grant from TD Charitable Foundation and by funds awarded to Bethel Woods by Empire State Development and New York State's Division of Tourism/I LOVE NY under Governor Andrew Cuomo's Regional Economic Development Council Initiative.



Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit cultural organization that inspires, educates, and empowers individuals through the arts and humanities.



For additional details as they become available and ticketing information please visit www.BethelWoodsCenter.org





