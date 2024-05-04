Video: Watch 'Both Sides of the Coin' from THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD at Goodspeed

On Friday, May 3rd, I had the pleasure of seeing yet another first-rate production by the Castle Craig Players at the Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse in Meriden, CT! This stellar cast keeps the audience entertained with their excellent stage presence, stage chemistry, and positive energy, as this intriguing story unfolds, THE 39 STEPS. Director Todd Santa Maria helps bring out the best in this phenomenal cast featuring Matthew Griffiths, Angelina D’Albero, Matt Monitto, and Gabriel Sousa. I was not previously familiar with this show, but seeing it performed by this cast, I feel as if they elevated it to heights that were never reached before! This casts’ delivery, mannerisms, and comedic timing shine through in ways far superior to that which could be detailed or explained in a script. The constant laughter and applause from this lively packed house strongly suggests that the rest of the audience tremendously enjoyed this show, as I did!