AESOP'S BOPS: THE TORTOISE AND THE HARE To Premiere At Carriage House Theater In Hartford 

Meriden playwrights Zach and Francesca Fontanez in collaboration with HartBeat Ensemble and Artists of Color Accelerate are presenting a captivating new all-ages musical adaptation, 'Aesop's Bops: The Tortoise and the Hare.' This production offers a unique twist on the timeless fable.

The workshop-performance, spearheaded by Francesca Fontanez, will take place at the Carriage House Theater, located at 360 Farmington Ave., Hartford, CT, on May 17 at 4 p.m. and on 18, with showtimes at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The show runs approximately 90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission.

"Our goal in staging this workshop has two main objectives. Firstly, we wanted to provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy an original musical without the barrier of cost. That's why these showings are intentionally pay-what-you-will-while donations for our actors and for HartBeat are welcome, there's absolutely no obligation. Secondly, in the long term, we're excited to share our artistic vision with esteemed members of the theater community, whose dedication to the craft is an inspiration to us all." says Francesca Fontanez, current fellow to HartBeat Ensemble."We believe that their discerning eye and profound understanding of theatrical nuances will add invaluable insight to the longevity of our creative process."

This event is made possible through The 224 EcoSpace, a social enterprise of The Conference of Churches, with support from the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving's 'Artists of Color Unite!' advisory group. Through the Artists of Color Accelerate program, each fellow is tasked with co-creating a unique individual project that highlights their abilities with the organization they are paired with. The project must strive to contribute to the elevation of Hartford as a distinct arts and culture center despite systemic barriers. With 'Aesop's Bops', the Fontanezes aim to do just that.

Francesca Fontanez expressed gratitude for the program, adding, "This experience has given me resources, knowledge, and an opportunity to be supported in our work. I am so thankful for this initiative- there aren't words to express my gratitude. To give a gift to the Hartford community and beyond doing what we love means so much to me, the cast, and all artists in the community who can see that what we do has value. I owe so many thank yous."

The creative team invites all members of the greater Hartford community to join them in 'Aesop's Bops' debut. Pay-what-you will tickets can be acquired online or at the door based on availability.