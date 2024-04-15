Video: First Look At Goodspeed's THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch highlights from Goodspeed's The Mystery of Edwin Drood in an all-new video! Goodspeed Musicals is presenting The Mystery of Edwin Drood as its first production of the 2024 season - now on stage through June 2nd in East Haddam, Conn.

Who killed Edwin Drood? You decide! A troupe of Victorian performers invites you to play detective in this musical comedy whodunit packed with surprise. Your vote picks the guilty party from a lineup of suspicious Charles Dickens characters who leap off the page and into a gas-lit, gilded, giddy spectacle. No one is who they appear to be among the corrupt suspects in this cunning and clever show-within-a-show. You’ll be guessing motives, masks and murder ’til the final curtain.



Chairman/William Cartwright is played by Lenny Wolpe. Princess Puffer/Angela Prysock is played by Liz McCartney. Edwin Drood/Alice Nutting is played by Mamie Parris. Jasper/Clive Paget is played by Paul Adam Schaefer. Neville Landless/Victor Grinstead is played by Levin Valayil. Rosa Bud/Deidre Peregrine is played by Riley Noland. Helena Landless/Janet Conover is played by Jetta Juriansz. Crisparkle/Cedric Moncrieff is played by Paul Slade Smith. Durdles/Master Nick Cricker is played by David Beach. Deputy/Mister Nick Cricker is played by Marcus Montgomery. Bazzard/Phillip Bax is played by Jamie LaVerdiere.



The ensemble features Jon Cooper, Benjamin Howes, Albert Jennings, Miyuki Miyagi, Jacqueline Petroccia, Jesse Swimm, and Natalie Welch. Swings for this production are Megan Arseneau and Noah Ruebeck.



The Mystery of Edwin Drood is directed by Rob Ruggiero. James Gray choreographs the production.



Music Direction is by Goodspeed’s Resident Music Director Adam Souza. Scenic Design will be by Ann Beyersdorfer. Costume Design will be by Hunter Kaczorowski. Lighting Design will be by Rob Denton. Sound Design will be by Jay Hilton who has designed countless productions at both The Goodspeed and The Terris Theatre and serves as Goodspeed’s Audio Supervisor. Hair/Wigs design will be by Tommy Kurzman. Orchestrations will be by Christopher Jahnke.