Colin Mochrie and  Brad Sherwood Return to the Warner Theatre Next Week

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, the dynamic duo from TV's "Whose Line is it Anyway?" will return to the Oneglia Auditorium in a one-night-only live show, Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Asking for Trouble, May 16 @ 7:30PM at The Warner Theatre in Torrington, CT.

Known by TV audiences for their work on The CW Network program, Colin and Brad take the stage live and improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation-- transforming the audience’s suggestions into an unpredictable evening of non-stop comedy gold. No script? No problem! “Asking For Trouble” is a wild rollercoaster ride of hilarity, where two improv legends prove they are still the best in the business.

Tickets for Asking For Trouble can be purchased online or by phone at (860) 489-7180. Tickets start at $29.00.

