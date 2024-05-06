Colin Mochrie and  Brad Sherwood Return to the Warner Theatre Next Week

The performance is on May 16 at 7:30PM.

Colin Mochrie and  Brad Sherwood, the dynamic duo from TV's "Whose Line is it Anyway?" will return to the  Oneglia Auditorium in a one-night-only live show, Colin Mochrie & Brad  Sherwood: Asking for Trouble, May 16 @ 7:30PM at The Warner Theatre in Torrington,  CT. 

Known by TV audiences for their work on The CW Network program, Colin and Brad take  the stage live and improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and  participation-- transforming the audience’s suggestions into an unpredictable evening of  non-stop comedy gold. No script? No problem! “Asking For Trouble” is a wild rollercoaster  ride of hilarity, where two improv legends prove they are still the best in the business.  

Tickets for  Asking For Trouble can be purchased online or  by phone at (860) 489-7180.  Tickets start at $29.00. 

 




