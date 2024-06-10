Goodspeed Musicals Adds Extra Performances for SOUTH PACIFIC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Goodspeed Musicals will welcome Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific on Friday, June 14, as its second production of the 2024 season. Already a hit with ticket buyers, three matinee performances have been added due to popular demand. This 75th Anniversary production of the Golden Age classic promises to be an “Enchanted Evening” at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.



South Pacific will run June 14th – August 11th, 2024. Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.). Additional performances have been added on Tuesday, July 9, at 2:00 p.m.; Tuesday, July 23, at 2:00 p.m.; and Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 2:00 p.m.



On a lush tropical island during World War II, battles of the heart are center stage in the Goodspeed premiere of the soaring Rodgers & Hammerstein classic. A lovestruck nurse and a young lieutenant are pulled into the tide of separate romances in an exotic world of risk and passion. But prejudice clouds their potential paradise. Get swept away by twin love stories and a rapturous score that includes “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair,” “Bali Ha’i” and more.



Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org. For show highlights, exclusive photos, special events and more, visit us at goodspeed.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Comments