Frank Mastrone Begins Music Theatre of Connecticut's Hot Summer Nights Cabaret Series in Norwalk

Music Theatre of Connecticut has announced the return of its summer performance series, MTC’s Hot Summer Nights. As audiences await the start of the 38th MainStage Season in September, MTC is here to keep you entertained until then with award-winning local, NYC, and Broadway talent on select Saturday nights at 8pm from June through August. The first performance of the series will be The Music of My Life with Frank Mastrone on June 22nd.

Frank has performed on Broadway in CATS; Big: The Musical; Saturday Night Fever; Les Miserables; Jekyll & Hyde; and was a member of the original Broadway company of The Phantom of the Opera. He was most recently seen at MTC last season in the Pulitzer prize winning play Clybourne Park.

From Pippin to Phantom; the Beatles to Adelle; modern pop to Old Blue Eyes! Frank is thrilled to again be performing at MTC with his longtime collaborator and musical director Frank Spitznagel as he presents a collection of what he calls: “My favorite music, and also some of the most formidable songs for me as a singer. Songs by incredible composers that taught me about musical theatre, and performances by iconic artists whose talents inspired me.”

Following Frank Mastrone, Hot Summer Nights continues on June 29th with Classical Laughs! with award-winning cabaret artist, David Maiocco. Then on July 13th, An Evening with Broadway’s NaTasha Yvette Williams, known for her Tony award nomination for her role in Some Like It Hot. Next, on July 20th is Music of the Night with Cris Groenendaal of Broadway’s Phantom of the Opera and Sue Anderson on piano. Finally, the series concludes on August 10th with An Evening with Raissa Katona Bennett, known for her roles in Broadway’s Phantom of the Opera and Chess.

Tickets are $55, including fees. Tickets can be bought online at www.musictheatreofct.com/hotsummernights or by calling the MTC Box Office at (203) 454-3883. MTC Box Office Hours are Monday-Friday 9:30am-3:30pm. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.





