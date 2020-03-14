Foxwoods Resort Casino To Cancel All Events Through March 23 Due To Covid-19 

Foxwoods Resort Casino is closely following the breaking developments related to the COVID-19 threat. To protect its guests and team members and maintain a healthy and safe environment for everyone, the resort is cancelling or postponing all scheduled shows through March 23.

Foxwoods will also be temporarily closing its High Stakes Bingo Hall effective Saturday, March 14 and the Rainmaker Buffet effective Monday, March 16. Additionally, Poker tournaments, Poker live action tables, Racebook and Keno will close beginning Monday, March 16. Table games at Rainmaker Casino, Great Cedar Casino and Fox Tower Casino will close beginning Monday, March 16. Grand Pequot Tower and all electronic table games will remain open. Bus transportation to and from the resort is suspended beginning today, Friday, March 13. Please visit www.foxwoods.com/coronavirus to find the most up to date information on all closures or cancellations.

Refunds and Cancellations:

· If guests purchased concert tickets through the Foxwoods Box office, call 800-200-2882 to request a refund

· If guests purchased concert tickets through Ticketmaster, please go to Ticketmaster Returns

· Foxwoods is waiving the hotel cancellation fees. Guests may cancel on the Foxwoods website or by emailing information@foxwoods.com

· For Bingo, tickets will be valid for rescheduled dates, but guests who have their Bingo tickets in hand must bring them back to resort in order to get a refund. If tickets were purchased but not picked-up, a refund will be automatically applied to the cardholder

In addition to following health and safety guidelines from the CDC, Foxwoods has taken substantial preventative measures to minimize the spread of the virus, including:

· The addition of over 330 hand sanitizing stations and sanitizing wipes located throughout the complex

· The creation of a core cleaning team dedicated to increasing the frequency of disinfecting slot machines, door handles, table games, escalator rails, table tops, chairs and other high-volume touch points

· Daily reminders to team members through multiple channels about washing hands often, reinforcing the message, posting signage in key team member areas, and providing additional hand sanitizer dispensers

· Providing free, on-site flu shots for all our team members annually

· Requiring team members to stay home if they feel unwell

· Offering Team Members the flexibility to remain home if they choose

Suspending all business related travel for all Team Members

"We take the health and safety of our guests and team members seriously. We have taken proactive, preventative steps in face of the COVID-19 threat," stated Dr. Setu Vora, Chief Medical Officer, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. "This will remain a critical priority for us. In partnership with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation's health teams and governmental partners, we are closely monitoring the latest updates and following guidance from the CDC, state officials and national experts. We are in communication with our teams on everyday preventative actions they can take. We also provide free, on-site flu-shots for all of our team members and dependents every year. We've invested in additional resources to expand our cleaning efforts across the property and also offer sanitizer stations throughout the resort to promote hand cleansing for our guests and team members. Health, wellness, and wonderful experience for everyone at MPTN remains a top objective for us."

Foxwoods is committed to providing the most up-to-date information and is dedicated to offering its guests a safe and enjoyable experience. Please visit www.foxwoods.com/coronavirus for the latest property updates.





