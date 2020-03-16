Foxwoods Resort Casino Announces Two-Week Closure

After careful consideration and evaluation, and in alignment with the state's mandate to minimize the risks and impacts of COVID-19, Foxwoods Resort Casino will voluntarily close for two weeks beginning tomorrow, March 17 at 8:00 p.m.

For over 28 years, we have proudly operated Foxwoods Resort Casino. The Mashantucket Pequot Tribe has been relentlessly committed to our team members, and contributing to our local community and the state of Connecticut. Protecting our loyal guests, team members, Tribal members and partners is our top priority, maintaining a safe, secure and healthy environment for all.

After careful consideration and evaluation, effective 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, Foxwoods Resort Casino will voluntarily close to the public for two weeks in alignment with the state's mandate to minimize the risks and impacts of COVID-19. We will make every effort to ensure this process is streamlined and timely, working with our current in-house guests, team members and tenants to ensure a seamless closure.

As part of the transition, Foxwoods team members across all business properties will be furloughed for two weeks. During this timeframe, team members can utilize benefit time, with all benefits remaining in place. Hourly team members will be able to apply for the Team Member Emergency Assistance Fund. Those not impacted by the furlough will include a reduced team from facilities, security, communications and leadership.

For the latest property updates: www.foxwoods.com/coronavirus.





