Eastern Connecticut Ballet Names Ashley Bouder As Its New Executive Director

Eastern Connecticut Ballet, the premier school for dance education in Connecticut, revealed that Ashley Bouder, former New York City Ballet principal ballerina of 20 years, has been selected as the school's new Executive Director.

As a world-renowned dancer, teacher, academic and leader, Bouder brings a unique skill set to this Executive Director role. Trained in the Balanchine, neo-classical style of ballet at the School of American Ballet and Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet, Bouder has performed with the New York City Ballet, Bayerisches Staats Ballet, Mariinsky Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet, and Rome Opera Ballet, as well as distinguished ballet galas around the world.

She has received several awards for her dancing capabilities and performances, including the Benois de la Dance, often referred to as the Oscars of Ballet, for Best Female Dancer in 2019; the Mae L. Wien Award for Outstanding Promise in 2000; and the Janice Levin Dancer Honoree for 2002-2003.

As an artistic and executive director, Bouder has produced and choreographed 15 productions. Most recently, she served as the Training Program Director for Regional Dance America, where she developed and designed training sessions for pre-professional dancers.

"Ashley has celebrated remarkable success on the world stage, and her personal achievements have made her uniquely poised for the Executive Director role," said ECB founder Lise Reardon. "Ashley possesses a generous, creative and entrepreneurial spirit. She will bring fresh eyes and energy to an organization that is committed to developing young dancers and the future of ballet. Her commitment to building upon ECB's legacy of excellence will continue to help the school flourish and propel it into the future."

"Eastern Connecticut Ballet has an exceptional reputation for producing professional dancers who are committed to the art form, and students who are accepted into highly competitive colleges and universities," said ECB Executive Director Ashley Bouder. "I look forward to leveraging my network of personal and professional dance connections from around the world to encourage artistic growth in the region, as well as further collaborative programming, partnerships, and creative initiatives."

As Executive Director, Bouder will oversee the school's training and choreographic endeavors, as well as its fundraising, marketing, and development capabilities. She will work with ECB's Artistic Director and Master Teacher Gloria Govrin to incorporate evolving dance trends, while honoring the Balanchine legacy. Along with Director of Management, Krystin Dixon, and ECB's very talented and well-regarded staff, Bouder will dedicate her efforts to upholding ECB's mission and its reputation for the highest standards of training, artistic opportunities, and community engagement.

For more information about the Eastern Connecticut Ballet or to register for an upcoming class, please visit www.easternctballet.org or call (860) 739-7899.