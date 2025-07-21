Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes to Danbury's Musicals At Richter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Musicals at Richter (MAR), celebrating its 41st season as the longest-running outdoor theater in Connecticut, will continue its summer offerings with "Disney's The Little Mermaid," playing July 25 to August 9. Featuring a live band and a cast of talented local actors, performances take place outdoors under the stars at the Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Road, in Danbury, adjacent to the Richter Park Public Golf Course, just off I-84, Exit 2.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, "Disney's The Little Mermaid" is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable captures audiences' hearts with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."

In this telling of the tale, Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

At the helm for this voyage "under the sea" is director David Halliwell, who returns to Richter after the successful production of "The Music Man" in 2023. A veteran director and actor, he has worked in many other local theaters including Wilton Playshop, Downtown Cabaret Theater, as well as Fairfield and Sacred Heart Universities. For forty years he directed the Monroe Middle School Drama Program, directing two major productions a year. He worked for twenty years with his wife directing summer musicals for her Children's Theater Summer Program. He was a founding director of Two Planks Theater Company in Monroe, directing all of their outdoor MainStage productions including "Gypsy," "Spamalot," and "Chicago," among others. As an actor he was most recently seen as Herr Schultz in The Sherman Players' production of "Cabaret."

Joining Halliwell as music director is Fiona Bryson, who returns to Richter after appearing as the Dragon in 2019's "Shrek the Musical." A Shelton native, she has been directing youth and community theater productions in the Southern Connecticut region for over 15 years. Her past and current projects include "Jesus Christ Superstar" with Spotlight Stage Company, "The Prom" with East Haven High School, and "Mamma Mia!" with Shelton High School.

Rounding out the creative team is choreographer Melissa (Missy) Arizzi, the owner of Just Dance School of Performing Arts in Danbury. "Little Mermaid" marks her second time choreographing for Musicals at Richter, after creating the steps for last year's production of "Grease." She is an award-winning choreographer and was recently nominated for Choreographer of the Year recognition by Platinum National Dance Competition.

"Disney's The Little Mermaid" features a talented cast of 38 area actors. Heading the cast are Lauren Dattilo (Southington) as Ariel and Robert Halliwell (Derby) as her suitor, Prince Eric. Patrick Spaulding (New Fairfield) plays Ariel's father King Triton and Mensah Robinson (Danbury) is Sebastian, Triton's trusted counselor and the Royal Court composer.

Ariel's Best Friend, Flounder, is portrayed by Jack Ranieri (Hopewell Junction, NY). Robert Bria (Redding) plays the role of Scuttle, a seagull who is a self-proclaimed expert on all human objects.

Ashley McLeod (Newtown) takes on the role of the evil sea witch Ursula. Her accomplices Flotsam and Jetsam are portrayed by Kylie Block (Brookfield) and Izzy Porter (Wilton), respectively.

In the roles of Ariel's sisters are Lauren Garafano (Norwalk) as Adella, Em Lubbers (Mahopac, NY) as Allana, Daisy Stott (Brookfield) as Andrina, Amanda Higley (Ridgefield) as Aquata, Jessica Pescosolido (Newtown) as Arista and Grace Lynch (Sandy Hook) as Atina.

Leeward and Windward, the trumpet fish in Triton's court, are played by New Fairfield residents Christian Eklund and Nicholas Eklund, respectively.

Ted Schwartz (Brookfield) plays Prince Eric's advisor and guardian, Grimsby, and Chris Neville (Bethel) is the Pilot, the helmsman of Prince Eric's ship. Rob Mayette (Ridgefield) takes on the role of Chef Louis, the perfectionist palace chef who is determined to cook Sebastian.

Featured in multiple ensemble roles are: Ailis Tyra (Bethel); Dolly Conner and Pedro Couy, (Danbury); John Paul Akter (Derby), Sonya Alexander and Betsy Grover (Fairfield); Lucia Eklund and Andrew Nittolo-Novotny (New Fairfield); and Julie Hoff (Shelton). New York State ensemble members include Walter Ruszczyk (Brewster), Sierra Mayhew (Pawling) and Katie Paniccia (Poughkeepsie).

The youth ensemble of performers includes Jake Ferrante, Charlotte Neville and Noelle Neville (Bethel); along with Jerry Norton, Vivian Quintero and Josh Tejada (Danbury).

Set design for the production is by David Halliwell and Robert Bria, with costumes by DB Productions Costume Rentals, and costume coordination and wig design by Stephanie Salsman. Lighting design is by Eric Schutz of Visual Wavelength and RKE Productions, with sound design by Mark Firestone. Arden Minor (Danbury) serves as production stage manager and MAR Artistic Director Denise Fontenelli (Danbury) is producer.

"Disney's The Little Mermaid" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Musicals at Richter's 2025 season is underwritten in part by a generous grant from the City of Danbury Cultural Commission. Additional funding support has been provided by the David, Helen and Marian Woodward Fund (Watertown), CT Humanities CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant, CT Department of Energy and Economic Development, Ridgefield Thrift Shop, Ives Bank and many individual donors.

Performances for "The Little Mermaid" are Friday-Sunday evenings at 8 p.m. with specially discounted performances on Thursdays July 31 and August 7. Grounds at Richter Arts Center open at 7:00 p.m. for picnicking, with the show at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for "The Little Mermaid" are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors (65+) and students (with ID), and $15 for children 10 and under. For the Thursday performances (July 31 and August 7), tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students and $10 for children 10 and under.

Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for lawn seating. A limited number of chairs are available free of charge at the concession area, and a snack/soft drink concession is on site.

Four pairs of comfortable VIP front row seats will be available at each performance. The tickets cost $150 per pair, which includes a $90 tax-deductible donation to support MAR's Renaissance of Richter stage and facility improvement campaign.

For younger audiences, MAR's Fairy Tale Theater continues its series of hour-long interactive plays for young people Saturday mornings July 26 and August 2 on the Richter Arts Center grounds. Tickets for Fairy Tale are $5 and are available at the door.

Following "The Little Mermaid" on the Richter main stage is our Summer Youth Musical Theater Workshop production of "Beetlejuice Jr. " playing August 14, 15, and 16 at 8 PM. "Beetlejuice Jr." is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).