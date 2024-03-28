DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE & More Set for Hartford Stage 2024/2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hartford Stage has unveiled the lineup for its 2024/2025 season. In her fifth year as Artistic Director, Bensussen will be directing a witty adaptation of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and a lush and romantic production of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet. Associate Artistic Director Zoë Golub-Sass is set to direct the comedy Hurricane Diane, as well as remount the holiday production of A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas. Hartford Stage will welcome guest artists Gilbert McCauley to direct August Wilson’s Two Trains Running and Lisa Portes to direct Laughs in Spanish.



“Our upcoming season is filled with grand theatricality,” says Bensussen. “From the tug-of-war between good and evil in Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and the power of a neighborhood in Two Trains Running, to the shenanigans of Laughs in Spanish, the purity of love in Romeo and Juliet, and the suburban hijinks in Hurricane Diane. We are excited to produce these vibrant, buoyant, and exciting plays on our stage created by the best theater artists in the field today.”



Managing Director Cynthia Rider adds: “Next year is the season to return to or continue your theater-going habit. Subscriptions are still the best and most valuable way to experience Hartford Stage: whether you used to come, if you’ve been meaning to come, or if you’ve loved what you experienced in our 2023/2024 season and want to see more. Schedule date nights, friend nights, parent/child nights — however you experience theater, there is a subscription package for you.”



Subscriptions are on sale now. Purchase by visiting HartfordStage.org or calling (860) 527-5151. A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas is available as a subscription add-on. Post-show discussions, open-captioning, and audio-description will be available for select performances. Visit HartfordStage.org for more details.



Groups of 10+ save up to 20% off tickets for any performance throughout the season, plus can add on a pre-show private event. Visit HartfordStage.org/groups to learn more.



Student Matinees are available for Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas, August Wilson’s Two Trains Running, and Romeo & Juliet. For more information or to reserve tickets, visit HartfordStage.org/education.



Tickets for individual shows, including A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas, will go on sale in July.

The 2024/2025 Season

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

October 10 – November 3, 2024

Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher

From the novella The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson

Directed by Melia Bensussen



Evil has many faces.



When the well-respected Dr. Jekyll investigates the mayhem being wrought on the streets of London, he becomes suspicious of the mysterious Mr. Hyde. In pursuing this shady figure, Jekyll’s life begins to unravel. A witty and suspenseful adaptation of the Robert Louis Stevenson classic, this psychological thriller asks: to what lengths will we go to hide our true selves?



A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas

November 23 – December 29, 2024

By Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Michael Wilson

Directed by Zoë Golub-Sass



Hartford’s beloved holiday tradition.



On a bleak and snowy Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge wants nothing more than to collect his debts. But when he is visited by a ghostly old friend, Scrooge must confront his own selfish ways and discover the true meaning of Christmas. Join Scrooge and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future on this journey of redemption in a mesmerizing display of theatrical magic and wonder.



August Wilson’s Two Trains Running

January 23 – February 16, 2025

Directed by Gilbert McCauley



Change is coming.



Set against the economic turbulence of Pittsburgh’s Hill District in 1969, diner-owner Memphis Lee finds himself at a juncture: maintain his much-beloved neighborhood spot or sell it – changing the lives of its big-hearted regulars. With the finely tuned rhythms and complex characters that define the August Wilson canon, Two Trains Running explores the beauty in resilience.



Laughs in Spanish

March 6 – March 30, 2025

By Alexis Scheer

Directed by Lisa Portes



A comedy in English.



Ay, dios mío! It’s the eve of Art Basel in Miami and gallery director Mari is freaking out. The art has vanished, the phones are ringing off the hook, and her assistant Caro is acting suspicious. When things are looking truly terrible, her once-famous, often-absent mother Estella arrives in town… baggage in tow. Stylish and hilarious, Laughs in Spanish is a vibrant collage of chaos, cultura, and connection.



Romeo & Juliet

April 17 – May 18, 2025

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Melia Bensussen



A love that cannot be held back.



An intoxicating blend of tragedy and hope. The spark of young love is ignited between Romeo and Juliet, but as quickly as this romance begins, it spirals out of control amidst the chaos of rivalry, familial duty, death, and impossible choices. Artistic Director Melia Bensussen brings this Shakespeare classic to life in a romantic production rife with desire (and, of course, sword fighting!).





Hurricane Diane

June 5 – June 29, 2025

By Madeleine George

Directed by Zoë Golub-Sass



There’s a big butch storm coming.



Diane has a landscaping business, thousands of years of experience under her work belt, and a mythical knack for turning worlds upside down. The cosmic clock is ticking and at the eleventh hour, Diane discovers the fate of humanity is buried in a New Jersey suburb and that – oh, gods! – only the housewives can save us. Hurricane Diane is a provocative comedy about letting things get a little wild in the name of the greater good.