DOGFIGHT Comes to the Warner

The Warner Stage Company will present the hauntingly beautiful musical, DOGFIGHT by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre March 28-April 5, 2020. Based on the 1991 Warner Brothers film, DOGFIGHT takes audiences on a romantic and heartbreaking theatrical journey that stays with you long after the performance.

It's November 21, 1963. On the eve of their deployment to a small but growing conflict in Southeast Asia, three young Marines set out for one final boys' night of debauchery, partying and maybe a little trouble. But, when Corporal Eddie Birdlace meets Rose, an awkward and idealistic waitress whom he enlists to with a cruel bet with his fellow recruits, she rewrites the rules of the game and teaches him the power of love and compassion.

Performances are March 28, April 3 & 4 at 8 pm and March 29 & April 5 at 2 pm. The Warner Stage Company production of DOGFIGHT is directed by Katherine Ray with music director Dan Ringuette and choreographer Sharon W. Houk. The cast features Justin Torres, Amanda Friedman, Zachary Geiger, Noel Roberge, Katie Brunetto, Theron Johnson III, Garth West, Steffon Sampson, Renee Sutherland, Alexis Trice, Max Helfand and Elizeth Brito.

To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.

Presented in special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). The Warner Stage Company's presenting sponsor is Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. The Nancy Marine Studio Theatre series is sponsored by Northwest Community Bank.





