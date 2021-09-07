Contemporary Theater Company Produces NATIVE GARDENS

Good fences make good neighbors. Until that fence ends up in your azaleas. In the Contemporary Theater Company's production of the comedy Native Gardens by Karen ZacarÃ­as playing on the theater's outdoor performance patio September 10 - October 3, neighbors find that a fence is their downfall.

"I love that we get to do it around an actual garden," says cast member Alvaro Beltran who plays Pablo Del Valle. "I think audience members will really enjoy being out in that space with us, and laughing out loud throughout the show."

The show centers on two couples living next door to each other. Things are generally friendly between the neighbors before the Del Valles discover while putting in a new fence that their property line is actually two feet over - right in the middle of Frank Butley's prize-winning garden.

Jenny Sanchez plays Pablo's wife Tania who is excited to cultivate a garden full of native plants - a very different approach from Frank Butley, played by Terry Simpson.

"For me, I'm super excited to play the role of Tania because she's one hardworking good-looking Latinx momma earning her PhD, and not portraying a negative Latinx stereotype that one would watch on television or in movies from the past," says Sanchez.

Native Gardens was originally on the theater's schedule for the summer of 2020 but got pushed to this year due to the pandemic. Artistic Director Tammy Brown is directing.

"I'm most excited to do the show in front of a live audience," says Beltran. "It's been too long!"

In 2019, the theater produced another of playwright Karen ZacarÃ­as's work, The Book Club Play.

"Karen ZacarÃ­as is a brilliant playwright; she leaves no unanswered questions for the actors," says Sanchez. "She's so skilled in her play at connecting each character's dialogue to this greater message and theme about the play, which I hope the audience will notice and reflect on as they watch the play."

For Nancy Winokoor, who plays Virginia Butley, the play is about those times when we forget to really listen to one another, understand different perspectives, and how we can do better.

"In the heat of the moment, people can say things, but with time and understanding sometimes they can come to a logical and doable compromise," says Winokoor.

Native Gardens is a show that will make you laugh, make you think, and make you appreciate the beauty in your life.

Beltran had one piece of advice for audience members.

"Watch out for acorns!"

You can get more information or buy tickets online at the theater's website www.contemporarytheatercompany.com.

Calendar of Events

Native Gardens by Karen ZacarÃ­as

Sept 10-12, 17-19, 24-26, Oct 1-3 at 7 pm on the Riverfront Performance Patio

Good fences make good neighbors. Until that fence ends up in your azaleas. Friendly neighbors soon become enemies and all their worst qualities end up on display. This biting comedy asks us what it really takes to love thy neighbor.

Tickets: $20

Box Office: 401-218-0282, Website: http://contemporarytheatercompany.com, Email: info@thecontemporarytheater.com, The Contemporary Theater Company, 321 Main Street Riverfront Performance Patio, Wakefield, RI 02879