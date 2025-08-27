Composer Randy Edelman To Perform Three East Coast Concerts This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed composer and recording artist Randy Edelman will bring his celebrated music to the East Coast this September, offering three intimate performances that highlight his career as both a film composer and songwriter.

Edelman will perform at The Jazz Club New York on September 5, the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut on September 6, and GLR in Brooklyn on September 7.

Each concert will take audiences on a journey through Edelman’s extensive body of work, blending film scores, pop songs, and personal stories. Best known for his sweeping soundtracks to My Cousin Vinny, The Last of the Mohicans, Dragonheart, and Gettysburg, Edelman has also penned beloved pop classics including “A Weekend in New England,” later made famous by Barry Manilow, and “Concrete and Clay.” His songs have been recorded by artists such as Dionne Warwick, Patti LaBelle, and Olivia Newton-John, securing his reputation as a songwriter of rare versatility.

With signature humor, masterful piano playing, and behind-the-scenes stories from a legendary career, Edelman’s September concerts will celebrate the enduring power of music to inspire and uplift across generations.

Performance Schedule

September 5: The Jazz Club New York

September 6: Ridgefield Playhouse, Connecticut

September 7: GLR, Brooklyn