Complete Cast Set for HAIRSPRAY at Paradigm Theatre

New Paradigm Theatre has revealed the complete cast for its upcoming summer production of the beloved musical, "Hairspray".

Set to take the stage August 8-10th, 2025, at Stratford High School, this vibrant production promises to celebrate the spirit of the 1960s and advocate for essential themes of diversity and equity. "Hairspray", which takes place in 1962 Baltimore, captures the excitement of teenagers fighting for racial integration on their favorite TV program while championing equal rights for all.

The show is directed by Stephen Amato, with musical direction by Chris Coogan and choreography by Blanca Grande.

The cast includes: Ronnie Ross as Tracy Turnblad; Hunter Smith as Link Larkin; Creflo; Botweh as Seaweed J. Stubbs; Dominic Mantuano as Edna Turnblad; Vinnie McCoy as Corny Collins; Tiffany T'Zelle as Motormouth Maybelle; Kristin Huffman as Velma Von Tussle; Nathalia Habtemariam as Little Inez; Lou Ursone as Wilbur; and Barbara Distinti as Trudy.

In addition, the cast features Helen Hen and Anna Benevento, who are double-cast in the role of Amber Von Tussle, along with Lauren Eyerman and Allison Mele as Penny Pingleton. Faith Fernandes, Danique Ashley, and Kayla Sanon appear as the Dynamites. The ensemble cast is rounded out by Matt Brough, Jacob Ebert, Zoe Anderson, Brennan Kelly, Nola Sommerville, and Owen Pirozzoli as the Council Members, as well as Kinnelle Botweh, Kolbe Lucas, Travay Parris, Dean Kapica, John Moran, Vicki Shureldes, Liz Buonicore, Nana Botweh, Sam Tanzer, AJ Russo, Arlo Rizzo, and Alexios Selearios.

A fun addition will be the local adults featured in "The Big Dollhouse" number. Trisha McCoy, Desi Amato, Kate Thomas, Rev. Marjo Anderson, Shelby Vetare, Rebecca Cesario, Liz Buonicore, and Lisa LaRusso. And the theatre's 12 young actors (8-12 year olds) who will be incorporated into Opening and Closing numbers.

Director Stephen Amato states, "In a time when concepts like diversity and equity are being demonized, I'm proud to present a show that celebrates and showcases the benefits and importance of those very same ideals."

New Paradigm Theatre has partnered with The Ruby and Calvin Fletcher African American History Museum to highlight and teach their youth about the historical issues surrounding the 1960s.

