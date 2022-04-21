Christine O'Leary's Zoom Stand Up Comedy Workshop at The Ridgefield Playhouse Begins May 16, 2022

Award-winning comedian Christine O'Leary shares the tricks of her very funny trade at The Ridgefield Playhouse in a Six-Week Zoom Comedy Workshop on Mondays from 6:30pm to 8:30pm from May 16, 2022 to June 20, 2022.

All students will have the opportunity to perform in the Stand-Up Comedy Showcase live and streamed on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 7:00pm.

Christine has changed the lives of more than 500 students who have registered for her workshops and trainings, and she is ready to change yours too! Thanks to the generosity of the Beth and Bruce Becker Scholarship Fund, this opportunity is available to all who wish to add a little light and laughter into their life.

Christine O'Leary is an award-winning Stand-Up Comedian and Comedy Coach. Often referred to as a "comedians' comedienne," she takes immense pride in being known as the host that "can make a show out of anything" and "get the funny out of anyone!" More than 500 students have registered for her workshops including Fortune 500 CEOs from around the globe! She was recently featured on Bravo TV's Camp Getaway, which premiered in Spring 2020. O'Leary has worked with top comedians in the business who have graced the stage at The Ridgefield Playhouse, including Gilbert Gottfried, Joy Behar, Susie Essman, Chevy Chase, Sinbad, Tracy Morgan, Janeane Garofalo and Margaret Cho. Christine has hosted private events including A-List Celebrity events, with guest including Jimmy Fallon, Tony Goldwyn, Jane Musky, Matthew Broderick, Alan Cumming, Sarah Jessica Parker and many more!

To register for this workshop ($400) call the box office at 203-438-5795 or visit our website ridgefieldplayhouse.org. Scholarships available through the generosity of the Beth and Bruce Becker Scholarship Fund. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.