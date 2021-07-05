Castle Craig Players Will Bring YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN To Hubbard Park

GOOD GRIEF! After being dark since March of 2020, the Castle Craig Players are back with their first live, in-person show this summer! Don't miss the Tony Award-winning musical "YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN" - July 23 & 24 under the stars at the Hubbard Park Bandshell in Meriden, sponsored by LaRosa Groups & Mec-Gar.

"How can anything go wrong on a day like this?" asks Charlie Brown as the curtain goes up. This heartwarming and hilarious musical answers this question and many more, as Lucy, Linus, Sally, Schroeder and Snoopy join the fun on "a day in the life of Charlie Brown."

Full of music, humor, and insight, the stage musical tackles childhood's memorable moments that made the famous Peanuts gang a part of all our lives. Will this be the day that Charlie Brown actually fly his kite? Can Linus give up his blanket? Will Schroeder give in to Lucy's romantic advances? Will Snoopy ever defeat the Red Baron a top his doghouse? With book, music, and lyrics by Clark M. Gesner, and featuring new material by Andrew Lippa and Michael Mayer, the result is family entertainment that could only have sprung from the mind of the one-and-only Charles M. Schulz.

"This is a family show, not necessarily a children's show," says director Melanie Del Sole. "The Peanuts characters are kids, of course, and kids love them. But they deal with philosophy, psychology, sibling-rivalry, and even blanket-separation-anxiety! Trust me, there's plenty for adults to enjoy, too - there's a bit of these characters in every one of us!"

Producing a show on the extremely large Bandshell stage is a strong contrast to the group's intimate, cabaret-style theatre downtown.

"Performing outside is something very new for us, and we had no sense of the challenges it would present," Del Sole said. "But we really didn't want that to stop us from bringing a fun family event to the Meriden community!"

Reprising their roles from Castle Craig's 2014 production of the show are Ian Galligan (as Charlie Brown), Jennifer Del Sole (as Sally) and Arthur Canova (as Linus). They are joined by Nick Ciasullo (as Schroeder), Cessa Fontanez (as Lucy) and Stephen Koehler (as Snoopy). The show features choreography by Chelsea Dacey, music direction by Nick Ciasullo, with Mark Laucella as Assistant Director, Katie Kirtland stage managing and Dusty Rader's lighting design.

"YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN" will be presented for TWO performances only - July 23 & 24 at 7:30pm, outdoors at the Bandshell at Hubbard Park Band (999 West Main St, Meriden, CT 06451). Tickets are $18 for Adults and $15 for Seniors (64+) and Children (12 & under). Patron are invited to bring their own blankets, chairs and refreshments.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.CastleCraig.org or over the phone by calling toll-free 1-866-967-8167. Please note that tickets MUST be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the park.

Additional support for "YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN" provided by Dunkin'/Batista Companies, ION Bank, Star Auto Group, Wise Guys Pizza & Deli and Salon Nathaniel.