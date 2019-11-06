Casting Announced For THE SANTALAND DIARIES At Playhouse On Park

David Sedaris' THE SANTALAND DIARIES begins performances at Playhouse on Park on December 4, and will run through December 21. This one-man play has "a satirical brazenness that holds up next to Twain and Nathanael West" (The New Yorker).

This outrageous holiday comedy stars David, who recounts his true-life tale of being an out-of-work writer doing a stint as a Macy's department store elf. His encounters, as an Elf during the season of forced joy, are exactly the antidote for those in need of an escape from those holiday stresses and blues. A delightfully absurd look at the commercial Christmas season, Sedaris' sharp and hilarious observations have rapidly become one of the nation's most popular holiday shows.

Sam Massaro (David): Playhouse on Park Debut! Bedlam Theatre: Claudius/others HAMLET, Cauchon/others SAINT JOAN, Ethan KIND MAN; Denizen Theatre: Robert ADAPTIVE RADIATION; Film: Antonin Scalia VICE.

Tickets for performances December 4 - 21 are now on sale for $25 each, reserve seating. Student, Senior, and Let's Go Arts discounts are available. There will be a complementary pre-show wine and cheese reception on Friday, December 6.

THE SANTALAND DIARIES is the perfect holiday group outing! Be sure to take advantage of our group sales discounts; Purchase 10 tickets or more to save 10% off of regular price, and receive one additional complimentary ticket. Purchase 20 tickets or more to save 20% off of regular price, and receive two additional complementary tickets. To coordinate a group, contact Lily Horn at 860-523-5900 x11 or LHorn@playhousetheatregroup.org.

Young Professionals Night Out (ages 21-35) is on Thursday, December 12; pre-show reception at 6pm, 7:30pm performance, and post-show gathering at Plan B Burger Bar in West Hartford. Reserve seating.

Participate in our Toy Drive: Playhouse on Park is collecting NEW unwrapped toys for the Chyrsalis Center, Inc in Hartford as part of the Park Road Association / WDRC Toy Drive. Please bring your donations to the Playhouse during the run of THE SANTALAND DIARIES.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





