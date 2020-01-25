Casting Announced For PRIDE AND PREJUDICE At Playhouse On Park

Kate Hamill's PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (based on the novel by Jane Austen) runs at Playhouse on Park from February 19 - March 8. The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving is the presenting sponsor of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE.

This isn't your grandmother's Austen! Bold, surprising, boisterous, and timely, this Pride and Prejudice for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn? Literature's greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical, or so full of life than it does in this effervescent adaptation.

Kimberlee Chatterjee (Lizzy) Wheelhouse Theater Company: Sonia LIFE SUCKS; Primary Stages: Lydia/Lady Catherine PRIDE & PREJUDICE; Classical Theatre of Harlem: Miranda THE TEMPEST; The Wilma: Connie DANCE NATION. Maia Guest (Mrs. Bennet, Servants) Hudson Valley Shakespeare: Feste TWELFTH NIGHT ,Julia THE RIVALS, Phoebe AS YOU LIKE IT, Geva:Mother A CHRISTMAS STORY; Capital Rep: Mina DRACULA. Sophie Sorensen (Charlotte Lucas, Mr. Bennet) Tank: THE RUSSIAN AND THE JEW; FringeNYC: The Report. Axial Theatre: Kristine A DOLL'S HOUSE. The voice of the Beatles Channel on Sirius XM.

Nicholas Robert Ortiz (Mr. Darcy) He received his BFA in Acting from Texas State University. Nadezhda Amé (Jane, Miss De Bourgh) Hanesbrands Theatre: Florence POOF!, Olga FAIRYTALE LIVES...; University of North Carolina School of the Arts BFA Theatre. Jane Bradley (Mr. Bingley, Mary) Playhouse on Park: Gwendolen THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST; Bryant Park Shakespeare: Hamlet HAMLET, Rosalind AS YOU LIKE IT. TV/Film: BULL, THE DREAMER (winner: Best Comedy @ LA Shorts Fest.

Kelly Letourneau (Lydia, Lady Catherine) HERE Arts: Hank THE APPLE BOYS; Tiltyard: Hermia/Starveling MIDSUMMER; Roxy Regional Theatre: Penny HAIRSPRAY. Matthew Krob (Mr. Collins, Wickham, Miss Bingley) Off-Broadway: THE OFFICE, A MUSICAL PARODY!; US National Tour: GladHand WEST SIDE STORY; Barrington Stage Co.: Muleteer MAN OF LA MANCHA.

Tickets for performances February 19 - March 8 are now on sale and range from $30-$40; reserve seating. New this season: Tuesday and Saturday matinees! Student, Senior, and Let's Go Arts discounts are available. There will be a complementary pre-show wine and cheese reception on Friday, February 21. Be sure to take advantage of our group sales discounts; Purchase 10 tickets or more to save 10% off of regular price, and receive one additional complimentary ticket. Purchase 20 tickets or more to save 20% off of regular price, and receive two additional complementary tickets. To coordinate a group, contact Lily Horn at 860-523-5900 x11 or LHorn@playhousetheatregroup.org.





