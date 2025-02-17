Cast Set for THE IRISH... AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY at Playhouse on Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE IRISH… AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY is an irreverent history of the Irish through the tumultuous 20th and 21st centuries through the eyes of CT native and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Frank McCourt (Angela’s Ashes, ‘Tis, Teacher Man). McCourt’s razor sharp wit, coupled with his trademark bitter irony, and his boundless love for the Irish people are all underscored by glorious music extending all the way from the auld Irish folk ballads, through George M. Cohan’s patriotic love songs to America, World War II standards sung in movies, USOs and foxholes all over the world, and including the latest from contemporary Ireland’s U2. THE IRISH… AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY will be on stage at Playhouse on Park March 12th - 30th.

Directed by DANIELLE PACCIONE this production features ELLEON DOBIAS (Elleon) Portland Playhouse: Gina AMELIE; Arvada Center: Ensemble GREAT COMET OF 1812; Drury Lane Theatre: Vivian RING OF FIRE; Victory Gardens Theatre: Nelly Friedman INDECENT; Writers Theatre: Ex-Girlfriend ONCE; Joe Boover (Music Director/Performer) National Tour: Elvis MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET; Bucks County Playhouse: Feste/Music Director TWELFTH NIGHT, Proteus TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA; Shakesperience Waterbury CT.: LITTLE WOMEN; Plaid Tidings Wichita KS.: GODSPELL; JOSH KARAM (Actor) Playhouse on Park: SAY THINGS FUNNY; Majestic Theater: Dennis THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG; Joe THE Buddy Holly STORY; Capital Classics Theater Company: Lucentio TAMING OF THE SHREW. Josh has a BFA from The Hartt School; Victoria Chaieb (Victoria) Cruise: Dueling Pianist MSC CRUISES; Shadowland Stages: Ensemble ALMOST HEAVEN; Seacoast Rep: Ex Girlfriend ONCE; Seacoast Rep: Ghost of Xmas Past CHRISTMAS CAROL; KATRIEN VAN RIEL (Katrien): Playhouse on Park: Music Director, First Fairy A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM; Milwaukee Repertory Theatre: Margaret MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, Assistant Music Director, Musician WOMEN OF ROCK; Timber Lake Playhouse: Audrey Hank Williams: LOST HIGHWAY; JACK F. MURPHY (Jack): Ohio Light Opera: Sky Masterson GUYS AND DOLLS, Gerald Bolingbroke ME AND MY GIRL, Count of Luxembourg THE COUNT OF LUXEMBOURG; Hawaii Performing Arts Festival: Claude HAIR.

THE IRISH… AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY is the third production in Playhouse on Park’s 2024-25 Main Stage Series. Performances run Tuesday through Sunday with matinees available on Tuesdays, Saturdays & Sundays and evening performances on Wednesday, Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays. Tickets range in price from $25* for preview performances and between $45* - $55* for regular performances. Discounts available for seniors, students & military. Student Rush, Lunch Time Special & Group discounts are also available. *All tickets incur and additional $2.50 processing fee. To purchase tickets or learn more about the production visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org, call 860-523-5900 x 10 or visit Playhouse on Park at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119. Box Office Hours are Monday through Friday 10am - 6pm, Saturday 10am - 2pm and two hours prior to any performance.

This production is also included in a mini 3-Show Subscription which includes THE IRISH… AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY by Frank McCourt, the world premiere of THE BARONESS by Jacques Lamarre and SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN screenplay by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed. Subscriptions are discounted by 20% over individual ticket costs and include a number of additional benefits including: no processing fee, same seats every time you attend, ability to exchange your tickets without penalty, right of first refusal for next season, invitations to special events and more! 3-Show subscriptions can be purchased for $60 for preview performances; and between $102 - $132 for regular performances. Three performances for less than one Broadway Show ticket!

River Bend Bookshop will offer a pop up book sale in the lobby for this production where 20% of all sales will be donated support Playhouse on Park. School day performances are available. Bring your ticket to any of our 20+ Dining Partners before or after the show to take advantage of special discounts and offerings. Special ancillary program affiliated with this production to be announced.

