Cast Announced For Playhouse On Park's THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DR. WONDERFUL (AND HER DOG!)

THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DR. WONDERFUL (AND HER DOG!) will run at Playhouse on Park from April 23 - May 1, 2022.

This production is a part of Playhouse on Park's Theatre for Young Audiences series. Book & Lyrics by Lauren Gunderson, with music by Bree Lowdermilk. Directed & Choreographed by Moira O'Sullivan, with Music Direction by Robert James Tomasulo. There will be a Sensory Friendly performance on Saturday, April 30th at 10am. The Sensory Friendly performance is sponsored by the Miracle League of Connecticut.

Girl Power! STEM! Family-Friendly Fun! It's a mystery science musical for young audiences! Fly through the solar system with Dr. Wonderful and her amazing adventure team of Newton (the dog), Ben (the human), and Mom (the Mom)! Girl-detective-noir meets science-geek-chic in this super cool astronomical musical theatre event that will take you across the universe with fun, flair, and science.

The cast includes Marisa Budnick (Mom): Goodspeed Musicals: Nora Hildebrandt THE TATTOOED LADY; Millbrook Playhouse: Sister Robert Anne NUNSENSE;. Marisa holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from The Hartt School. Robert Denzel Edwards (Newton): Playhouse on Park credits: CT Shakespeare Festival: INTO THE WOODS, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM. Redhouse: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, Hangar Theatre: KINKY BOOTS. Kenneth Galm (Ben): Connecticut Repertory Theatre: Tobias Ragg SWEENEY TODD (Connecticut Critics Circle Award for "Outstanding Debut.")

Kenneth recently graduated from Western Connecticut State University with a BFA in Musical Theatre, Trinity Posey (Dr. Wonderful): Kalamazoo Civic Theatre: Lil Inez/Dynamite HAIRSPRAY; Face Off Theatre: Young Lorell DREAMGIRLS; Jamaica Performing Arts Center: Danielle MOTHER Alexandra van der Hulst (Swing): Hartt Opera Theater: Sally DIE FLEDERMAUS, Dora THE THREE FEATHERS; West Hartford Community Theater: Sophie MAMMA MIA;

About the Director: Moira O'Sullivan's work was last seen in the Connecticut Shakespeare Festival (SNOW WHITE and SHAKESPEARE 4 KIDS). Recently, she assistant directed ALL IS CALM for Playhouse on Park as well as two composed-for-Zoom operas with Hartford Opera Theatre (FORTUNE'S CHILDREN and CHANGING FORTUNES). In 2019, she directed THE MON VALLEY MEDIUM as part of The Emerging Artists Festival in NYC which then transferred to Carnegie Stage in Pittsburgh. Other credits include Hartford Opera Theater's New in November Festival (A WOMB WITH A VIEW, THE LOATHLY LADY and TRIANGLE), ROSEMARY and SHARP LINES for New Wave Theater Collective. She is also the Director of New Works and runs the "Playwrights on Park" reading series. BFA NYU Tisch, UCB Comedy www.moiraosullivan.com

Tickets for DR. WONDERFUL performances, April 23 - May 1, are now on sale for $25. Students and Seniors save $2.50. Group rates are available; contact Matthew Guerrera at MGuerrera@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org or 860-523-5900 x 11. Additionally, daytime performances for school groups are available through Playhouse Theatre Academy's Literature Alive Field Trip Program. This production is recommended for grades K - 4. As part of the field trip experience, the following will be provided: a study guide to prepare students for the production; a professional from Playhouse on Park will travel to your school and lead a workshop for students, teaching them about elements of this production; a post-show meet-and-greet with the cast. Literature Alive performances can be scheduled for April 19 through May 6.

For more information or tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org.