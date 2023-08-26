COMMEDIA MANIA Comes To Manchester

The classic Italian art of commedia dell'arte gets a modern twist for audiences. Starting at 7PM, COMMEDIA MANIA will provide a night of masks, laughs, slapstick, and shameless theatrical nonsense.

This energetic comic troupe performs traditional stories and sendups of timeless pieces such as Cinderella, Electra, The Crucible, Hamlet, and more! Along with bringing its performers' zany antics to the stage, COMMEDIA MANIA will put its own spin on several classics.

The troupe was first formed in 2010 by playwright Scott Stephen Kegler (Manchester Playwright Festival) and performed at universities, fairs, and festivals throughout New England.

Expect the unexpected in this wild night of theatre that is wacky, crazy, fun for the entire family!

COMMEDIA MANIA

Friday, September 22 at 7:00 pm

Cabaret Seating: $25

General Section:

Center Section: $18

Left or Right Sections: $10

Discounts for Seniors, Students, Military, and Groups