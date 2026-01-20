COME FROM AWAY, 42ND STREET, and More Set For Sharon Playhouse 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Sharon Playhouse, in the Northwest Corner of Connecticut, has announced its 2026 Season — a vibrant lineup of musicals, special events, and YouthStage productions that celebrate resilience, community, and the stories that define the American spirit. Performances will run from May through September, with additional special events throughout the season.

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, the 2026 season reflects the heart of America — stories of hope in hard times, generosity in moments of crisis, and joy created through music, laughter, and community. From Golden Age Broadway classics to contemporary favorites, this season invites audiences of all ages to come together for unforgettable live theater experiences.

Right in time for the Fourth of July, the 2026 MainStage season opens with the high-energy star-spangled musical hit, Swingtime Canteen (June 19–July 5), written by Linda Thorsen Bond, William Repicci and Charles Busch, and directed by Artistic Director Carl Andress, with choreography by Krystyna Resavy and music direction by Eric Thomas Johnson. Swingtime Canteen is a joyful salute to the women who lifted soldiers' spirits during World War II, featuring an all-female cast of performer/musicians who sing, dance, act — and play the instruments too! This show is filled with beloved hit songs of the 1940s such as “Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree,” “I'll Be Seeing You,” and “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” delivered with an infectious wartime spirit.

Next up is the ultimate Broadway fairytale, 42nd Street (July 25–August 9), with music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin and Johnny Mercer and book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble. Directed by Carl Andress with choreography by Amy Van Norstrand and music direction by Eric Thomas Johnson, 42nd Street is set during the Great Depression, and is a tap-dancing classic that celebrates dreams, determination, and the magic of show business, featuring unforgettable songs like “Lullaby of Broadway” and “We're in the Money.” This spectacular show highlights how even in the hardest times Americans come together to create joy.

The MainStage season continues with the Tony Award–winning musical Come From Away (September 11–27), with book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, directed by Hunter Foster with choreography by Krystyna Resavy and music direction by Eric Thomas Johnson. One of the most successful musicals of the 21st century, this deeply moving and uplifting production tells the true story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers and the small Newfoundland town that welcomed them in the days following September 11, 2001 — a powerful reminder of compassion, kindness, and the strength of community.

Casting for all shows will be announced at a later date.

The 2026 YouthStage lineup continues the Playhouse's commitment to arts education and young performers, with productions including Pooh's Parade (June 27), conceived and directed by Sarah Cuoco with music direction by Eric Thomas Johnson; Matilda, Jr. (July 10-11), book by Dennis Kelly, music and lyrics by Tim Minchin; the play Big Bad (July 18), by Alec Strum, directed by Ricky Oliver; Shrek, Kids book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Jeanine Tesori, directed by Sarah Cuoco and music direction by Alec Sisco, and the second annual Launchpad Company production of Zombie Prom (August 21-23), book and lyrics by John Dempsey, music by Dana P. Rowe, directed by Sam LaFrage and choreographed by Michelle Lemon. These performances showcase the talent, creativity, and joy of the next generation of theater artists.

The Sharon Playhouse will celebrate the start of the season with its annual Spotlight Gala on Saturday, May 30, 2026. Titled Hey There, Good Times!, the evening will honor longtime Sharon Playhouse board member and beloved community leader and motorsport pioneer Skip Barber. Directed and choreographed by Krystyna Resavy with music direction by Eric Thomas Johnson, the gala is a glamorous evening of live performance, delicious food and cocktails, and celebration under the stars, featuring performances by both YouthStage and professional artists.

Special events throughout the season include a one-night-only staged reading of the outrageous comedy, The Divine Sister, written by and starring Charles Busch, on Friday, August 28, and the return of the sixth edition of Writers Playground, the beloved annual festival of ten-minute plays by local playwrights, on Friday, September 4.

The 2026 season will conclude in December with the 6th Annual Holiday YouthStage Production, a new adaptation of Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland (December 11-20), adapted and directed by Andrus Nichols and Drew Ledbetter.

“This season celebrates the moments when people come together — in times of challenge, joy, and transformation,” said Artistic Director Carl Andress. “Through music, humor, and humanity, these stories remind us that even in the most uncertain times, creativity and community help us all to shine.”