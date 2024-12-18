Briana Maia To Perform At TheaterWorks Hartford's Living Room Concert Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​TheaterWorks Hartford will present the third of the 24/25 Living Room Concert Series, an intimate performance that brings local musicians, visiting artists, and the Greater Hartford community together for an experience that feels like home. The third concert in the Living Room Concert Series will feature local singer-songwriter Briana Maia, who will be joined with guitarist Andy Sorenson.

The Living Room Concert Series is curated by Erica Tracy Sullivan, with tickets starting at $20. 4-show subscription options are also available for the rest of the season. Buy ahead or subscribe. All ticket and subscription options are available at twhartford.org.

Mark Your Calendars for the Rest of the Season!

January 16, 2025 at 6:30pm: Briana Maia

March 13, 2025 at 6:30pm: Kerri Powers

May 15, 2025 at 6:30pm: Felicia Curry

July 17, 2025 at 6:30pm: Haneef Nelson

About Briana Maia:

Briana Maia is a Connecticut based singer-songwriter known for her ethereal voice, her captivating stage presence and her bright, animated energy. Briana's artistic journey started on the theatrical stage, graduating from the University of Connecticut with her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting and performing regionally in shows like The Color Purple, Dreamgirls, and Avenue Q, to name a few.

After being considered for a superstar girl group for Kelly Rowland's BET docuseries, Chasing Destiny, Briana began her transition into a full time music career. In 2020, she teamed up with Grammy Nominated Producer, Gourty Maxx to continue to carve out her sound and release her own music. Combining angelic vocals with dynamic storytelling, Briana intends to create a space of unabashed self-confidence for any listener. “I just want people to feel like their swaggiest, brightest selves when they sing my songs.”

Behind the scenes, Briana is also an official songwriter for the sensational Parisian Dance duo, Les Twins, having written on their debut singles Stranger & Mirrors.

