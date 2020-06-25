Benedict Cumberbatch HAMLET Comes to the Big Screen at The Ridgefield Playhouse, July 9
Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch (BBC's Sherlock, The Imitation Game) takes on the title role of Shakespeare's great tragedy, Hamlet. Now seen by over 900,000 people worldwide, the original 2015 National Theatre of London broadcast returns for a summer encore screening at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Thursday, July 9 at 7pm as part of the Northern Trust Broadway and Cabaret Series with support from Teed & Brown.
As a country arms itself for war, a family tears itself apart. Forced to avenge his father's death but paralyzed by the task ahead, Hamlet rages against the impossibility of his predicament, threatening both his sanity and the security of the state. Don't miss the chance to see what Time Out calls "One of the most visually and atmospherically stunning productions I've ever seen, of anything, ever."
Benedict Cumberbatch rose to fame as the star of the BBC's Sherlock. He went on to appear in Hollywood films such as Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, War Horse, Star Trek: Into Darkness and The Hobbit trilogy. Along with winning several stage and screen awards, Cumberbatch received Golden Globe and Oscar nominations for his role in the acclaimed 2014 Alan Turing biopic, The Imitation Game. He joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016 as the titular sorcerer of Doctor Strange, later reprising the role for blockbusters like Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War. It was recently announced that Benedict Cumberbatch is among the 2021 Hollywood Walk of Fame class. Cumberbatch was selected for the motion picture category.
