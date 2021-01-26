BWW Blog: Sequel Season

Aaaand we're back...

Happy second semester, college kids! I have just completed another virtual syllabus week up here on campus. Classes have started up again, as have rehearsals for another Zoom show, and I'm still cooking for myself so I'm a very busy bee. According to science, I am supposed to be using free time in my busy week for something called "self care," which my doctor says is supposed to "relieve stress" and "help me sleep better." I only had one question for her: what is this mysterious "free time" you speak of?

This semester feels a little bit like the sequel to the fall. If I had to equate it to an existing movie sequel I'd probably go with Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! Let me explain: the material is pretty similar to the first one- same songs, same characters, same basic plot- but it's missing something. In the movie's case, that something is Meryl Streep. In my case, it is also Meryl Streep. I love her.

It made me wonder, though. Broadway sequels used to be a thing. If The Phantom of the Opera can get one, then there has to be something to the idea. What shows could get the sequel treatment these days?

I will start on the proviso that these kinds of things must be approached carefully. Us real theatre buffs all know about the many infamous sequels to the children's musical Annie . These include Annie Warbucks, 2 Annie 2 Warbucks, Anni3, and Annie 4: Tokyo Drift. These shows also have the follow ups to famous Annie songs, including "The Sun'll Come Out Next Tuesday, According to the Weather App" and "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Mask."

Hamilton has a whole song about "putting women in the sequel." I think we should take that literally. Let's do a gender-swapped version. Maybe we can have the three King Georges sing "The Schuyler Sisters!" Oh, wait... #Ham4Ham, anyone? That video was actually my idea (no, really!) and it is my greatest achievement to date. That says a lot about my life, but Lin-Manuel Miranda follows me on Twitter now so your opinion is irrelevant.

I'm a big fan of the beautiful one-act musical Once On This Island , which tells the story of young Ti Moune who uses the power of love to bring together said island's social classes. I'm currently writing a sequel to it titled Twice On This Archipelago and a third installment called Thrice On This Florida Keys , which once again tells the story of Ti Moune "bringing people together" except this time she's in a nightclub and just adding people to a conga line.

That second-semester feeling stirs up some ideas for Broadway sequels. I will acknowledge that Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is technically a combination of a prequel and a sequel in one movie. Sure, sequels may be great, but that doesn't mean I'm not open to prequels too (We should do a Spamalot prequel and call it Spamalittle !) . More to the point, though: I've made it my goal to channel my inner Donna Sheridan this semester. She is hard-working, tenacious, and fearless. And she can rock a great pair of overalls, which is something I like to think we have in common. Semester 2: Here we go again!