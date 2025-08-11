BEETLEJUICE JR. To Close Musicals At Richter’s 41st Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Musicals at Richter (MAR), Connecticut’s longest-running outdoor theater, will conclude its 41st season with BEETLEJUICE JR., performed by students from its Summer Youth Musical Theater Workshop.

Based on the hit Broadway musical and the beloved Tim Burton film, BEETLEJUICE JR. follows teenager Lydia Deetz, who finds herself in a house haunted by a recently deceased couple and an outrageous demon with a flair for the dramatic. With music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect and a book by Anthony King and Scott Brown, the show mixes macabre humor with heartfelt moments, making it a crowd-pleaser for audiences of all ages.

Directed by Ciara Cuneo with music direction by Max Abarientos and choreography by April Smith, the youth cast features Tori Mostacciuolo as Lydia, Mia Roche as Beetlejuice, Jake Zanotti as Charles, Brendan Famularo and Kayla Spagna as Adam and Barbara Maitland, and Hailey Mott as Delia, among other talented local performers.

The production will run August 14–16, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. on the outdoor stage of the Richter Arts Center in Danbury. Tickets are available at musicalsatrichter.org.