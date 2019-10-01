Award-Winning Singer, Songwriter Antje Duvekot Opens MAC LIVE SERIES 

Milford Arts Council (the MAC) is excited to announce the first "MAClive" performance sponsored by Berchem Moses, PC. On Saturday, October 12th, Antje Duvekot will be on the MAClive stage at 40 Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford CT from 8-10pm.

Antje has won some of the top songwriting awards including the Grand Prize in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, the prestigious, Kerrville (TX) "Best New Folk Award" and in one of the nation's top music markets, she won the Boston Music Award for "Outstanding Folk Act", three of the top prizes in the singer/songwriter world.

Antje has extensive touring experience, criss-crossing the US and Europe many times. She is a compelling live performer and has been invited to play some of the top festivals including The Newport Folk Festival as well as the Mountain Stage, Philadelphia and Kerrville Festivals. Internationally, she's headlined the The Celtic Connections Festival in Scotland and the Tonder Festival in Denmark.

Her debut CD was produced by Seamus Egan, founder of the Irish super group, SOLAS and the project was released on songwriter Ellis Paul's label and quickly attracted international attention for Antje. It was voted "#1 Folk Release of 2006" by the Boston Globe and was named to the "Top10 Releases of the Year" by National Public Radio's, Folk Alley. Her follow up albums "the Near Demise of the Highwire Dancer" and "New Siberia" were produced by Richard Shindell and feature other "folk royalty" such as John Gorka, Lucy Kaplancky and Mark Erelli.

Doors open 7:30pm so guests can relax around a candlelit table and enjoy a cocktail or two. These performances are BYOEEE - Bring Your Own Everything Except the Entertainment. Concessions are also available in our Speakeasy Lounge.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For more information contact 203.878.6647 Office hours are Tuesdays through Fridays 10am-5pm or go to milfordarts.org





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You