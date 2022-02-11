Anthony Shaffer's Comedy-thriller WHODUNNIT Opens The Sherman Players 2022 Mainstage Season

On Friday April 29th, the Sherman Playhouse will open the 2022 mainstage season with WHODUNNIT, a comedy-thriller written by Anthony Shaffer, directed by Alexis M. Vournazos of Danbury.

In WHODUNNIT, a group of six strangers - and a butler - have gathered for a black-tie dinner in the English country mansion of a wealthy lawyer during a thunderstorm. One of the guests, identified only as an "oily Levantine," tells his fellow dinner guests that he has information with which to blackmail each and every one of them. This, of course, makes him ripe for murder...

The cast of WHODUNNIT features Dean Alexander (New Fairfield), Gale Alexander (New Milford), Tina D'Amato (Yonkers NY), Brian DeToma (Danbury), Eric Greenfeld (Brookfield), Joe Harding (New Milford), Susan Howard (Wingdale NY), Chris Marker (Sherman), Kristi McKeever (Brookfield) and Thomas Samuels (Southbury).

For the safety of our audience and performers, The Sherman Playhouse will be following local and national theater protocols regarding COVID-19. Audience members will be required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks during the performances. Questions can be directed to information@shermanplayers.org.

WHODUNNIT runs April 29, 30, May 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays. There will be two 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinees on May 8 and 15. Tickets are $24 for adults and $12 for students. On Thursday, April 28, all patrons are invited to attend a "Half-Price Preview Night" at 8:00 p.m., where tickets are only $12. Students may see any performance for $12 if they carry a valid student ID.

Reservations can be made online at shermanplayers.org or by calling the box office at (860) 354-3622.

The Sherman Playhouse is a non-Equity theatre company located at 5 Route 39 North (next to the fire station) in Sherman, CT.