Ani's Table Will Provide Shakespeare-Themed Picnic Boxes For The Connecticut Shakespeare Festival

Ani's Table is set to provide a fantastic menu for the inaugural season of the Connecticut Shakespeare Festival at Auerfarm in Bloomfield, CT. The menu will feature Shakespeare-themed picnic boxes and a wine list. Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. will have Ani's Table as the Official Caterer for the Connecticut Shakespeare Festival. Patrons are encouraged to order ahead from the full menu. If you do not order in advance, select items will be available at the festival for cash and carry. Otherwise, please bring your own everything.

The Connecticut Shakespeare Festival will run from July 7 - August 22, 2021. The inaugural season theme is "Shakespeare and Sondheim." The Connecticut Shakespeare Festival will transport audiences into fantastical worlds of the unknown! After a year of isolation, come escape from your lives as you connect to the wonder and mysteries of Shakespeare, Sondheim, and fairytale. Please bring your own chairs and blankets.

About Ani: Chef Ani Robaina was classically trained at the French Culinary Institute. Ani trained under & was the Sous Chef for James Beard Award winning & Julia Child protege Executive Chef Monique Barbeau at the James Beard Award Winning Fuller's Restaurant at the Seattle Sheraton. Chef Ani also had the privilege to partake in internships with other James Beard Award winners, including Douglas Rodriguez and David Bouley both in NYC. She has served official State functions at the Connecticut Governor's Residence, including luncheons for The Irish, Japanese, and Jordanian Ambassadors to the United States. As the Executive Chef of the Pond House Café, she also spent a season as a regular chef on Better Connecticut , and was a panelist at the She's Speaking conference, for women who have excelled in male-dominated professions. For the past 6 years, she has provided meals for a variety of fundraisers, including Hands On Hartford Virtual Gala, The Ella Grasso Women in Leadership Conference; Aids CT, and WE Can Cook. She is a sought after guest and can be seen often on Better Connecticut, Fox 61 News, and CT STYLE.

To order your specially curated picnic dinner from Ani's Table, visit https://anistable-shakespeare.square.site. Additionally, tickets are on sale for all productions. The Connecticut Shakespeare Festival will consist of two Main Stage productions (A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM and INTO THE WOODS) and two Theatre for Young Audiences productions (SHAKESPEARE 4 KIDS: DREAM SCHEME and SNOW WHITE). The Main Stage productions will be preceded by The Green Show (pre-show entertainment). The Connecticut Shakespeare Festival is a subsidiary of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. (Playhouse on Park, Playhouse Theatre Academy, and stop/time dance theater).

To purchase tickets to the festival, visit www.ConnecticutShakespeareFestival.org, call 860-523-5900 x10, or come to the Box Office at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119. The festival itself will take place at Auerfarm in Bloomfield: 158 Auer Farm Rd. Bloomfield, CT 06002.