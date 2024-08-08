American Repertory Ballet Announces Its 2024-2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Repertory Ballet has announced its highly anticipated 2024-2025 season, a dynamic celebration of classic repertoire alongside exciting new works.

A founding resident company of the state-of-the-art New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC), American Repertory Ballet presents three engaging programs of dance at its home venue with WONDERMENT in October 2024, the world premiere of SPIRIT OF THE HIGHLANDS in March 2025, and PASIÓN in May 2025. Additionally, ARB's celebrated touring production of THE NUTCRACKER will return for the holiday season in November and December 2024 at various venues throughout New Jersey.

“Our 2024-2025 season has American Repertory Ballet going to the next level and then some!” says Ethan Stiefel, ARB's visionary leader who has artfully curated each program. “From superlative, existing works by preeminent choreographers like Lar Lubovitch, Antony Tudor and Stephanie Martinez, to new creations by Luis Napoles and myself, the company's notable versatility and artistry will be on full display. Whether one has a fondness for the full-length classics such as The Nutcracker and Spirit of the Highlands (La Sylphide), or one relishes innovative, shorter works thoughtfully selected for our dancers and audiences, there is no doubt that each ARB experience promises to captivate and delight."

WONDERMENT, American Repertory Ballet's opening program of the 2024-2025 season, will delight both audiences new to ballet and aficionados alike. Presented at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) on Friday, October 18 through Sunday, October 20, 2024, WONDERMENT is an innovative program of four diverse dance works. Featured on the bill will be Antony Tudor's Little Improvisations, a “[depiction of] two children playing in an attic on a rainy day,” per AntonyTudor.org archives, and Lar Lubovitch's Something About Night, set to choral music by Franz Schubert. Also featured will be the renowned Swan Lake “Black Swan Pas and Coda,” an iconic display of technical bravura, and the world premiere of a new ballet choreographed by Ethan Stiefel inspired by prolific baroque composer, conductor, and ballet dancer Jean Baptiste Lully, and one of his protégés, Marin Marais.

New Brunswick Performing Arts Center | New Brunswick, NJ

Friday, October 18, 2024 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 2:00 PM

A holiday tradition for sixty years, American Repertory Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER is one of the longest continuously running productions in the nation and a treat for all ages! With thrilling choreography set to Tchaikovsky's magnificent score, ARB's professional company will be joined by students from Princeton Ballet School to tell the story of Clara, a young girl who receives a magical Christmas gift and embarks on an enchanted journey. THE NUTCRACKER holds a special place in the hearts of both new and longtime patrons, becoming synonymous with the holiday season. Performances will take place from Friday, November 29 through Sunday, December 22, 2024 in Princeton, Red Bank, Trenton, and New Brunswick.

McCarter Theatre Center | Princeton, NJ

* Ticket link coming soon

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 1:00 PM & 6:00 PM

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM



Two River Theater | Red Bank, NJ

* Ticket link coming soon

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM & 6:00 PM

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM



Patriots Theater at the War Memorial | Trenton, NJ

* Ticket link coming soon

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM



State Theatre New Jersey | New Brunswick, NJ

* With live orchestra and choir

Friday, December 20, 2024 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM

American Repertory Ballet presents the breathtaking world premiere of Ethan Stiefel's SPIRIT OF THE HIGHLANDS on Friday, March 7 through Sunday, March 9, 2025. An adaptation of the well-known Bournonville ballet La Sylphide, SPIRIT OF THE HIGHLANDS re-imagines the tale of a Scotsman's romantic pursuit of a mystical forest spirit. Stiefel traces his mother's family roots back to the Scottish Highland Clan Munro, and will infuse his own authentic Scottish heritage into the choreography and overall design aesthetics of this lively and bewitching ballet. Partnering once again with Howard C. Jones (scenic design), Janessa Cornell Urwin (costume design), and Joseph Walls (lighting design), Stiefel assembles an extraordinary creative team to help fully realize his artistic vision.

SPIRIT OF THE HIGHLANDS is made possible by a generous Leading Sponsor gift from The Ted & Mary Jo Shen Charitable Gift Fund.

Additional production support comes from B. Sue Howard and the E.J. Grassmann Trust.

New Brunswick Performing Arts Center | New Brunswick, NJ

Friday, March 7, 2025 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, March 9, 2025 at 2:00 PM

ARB's 2024-2025 season at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center concludes with PASIÓN, a mixed bill of new and known works, presented on Friday, May 9 through Sunday, May 11, 2025. The program includes an excerpt from the classic Marius Petipa ballet Paquita, as well as the highly anticipated return of Stephanie Martinez's celebrated commission The Time That Runs Away. Heralded as “an example of dance art at its finest” by Critical Dance, the piece showcases nine dancers morphing dreamily through a variety of configurations to six diverse songs that will leave the audience teeming with a sense of carpe diem.

Also featured will be a world premiere by Cuban choreographer and Princeton Ballet School faculty member Luis Napoles. Taking the word “Compasso” (c.1300, meaning: space, area, extent, circumference) as a starting point, the work explores the balance of the individual voice within a larger group, relating the term's meanings and origins to our lives via the physical dancing body.

New Brunswick Performing Arts Center | New Brunswick, NJ

Friday, May 9, 2025 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 10, 2025 at, 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, May 11, 2025 at 2:00 PM

In addition to its highly anticipated 2024-2025 season, American Repertory Ballet also announces exciting new artists and artistic transitions to support the organization's growth. Ethan Stiefel moves into the newly created role of The Nora C. Orphanides Artist in Residence, focusing on the creation of new work and the continued artistic and technical development of Company dancers. Gillian Murphy continues in her role as Artistic Associate while performing as a principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre. Samantha Dunster, former Assistant Artistic Director of Philadelphia Ballet, joins ARB's leadership team as the organization's first-ever Director of Artistic Operations.

“It is truly an honor to be joining American Repertory Ballet this season,” says Dunster, who will be managing daily Company operations and coordinating guest artist collaborations. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the diverse, dedicated, and talented dancers of ARB. I am also incredibly excited to be working with Ethan Stiefel and Gillian Murphy alongside Executive Director Julie Diana Hench and School Director Aydmara Cabrera. Their strength, intelligence, and passion are truly inspirational. Together, we will continue to share our love for dance and creativity with the New Jersey community and beyond. This season promises to be an exciting one for ARB, including the premiere of Ethan Stiefel's Spirit Of The Highlands. His love and passion for this art form radiate through every company dancer, and I am thrilled to be here to help them shine.”

ARB Company Artist Nanako Yamamoto, a longtime audience favorite, will continue to grace the stage while also stepping into a leadership role behind the scenes as Assistant Rehearsal Director. Gavin Hounslow joins ARB as a Company Artist, most recently from Oregon Ballet Theatre.

Rylee Berger joins the organization as the newly appointed Production Manager. Berger, a graduate of Rider University, previously worked with ARB as a stage manager and technical director, with additional roles at Berkshire Theatre Group, McCarter Theatre, Passage Theatre Company, and the Hangar Theater.

ARB also welcomes Kristine Brown to the Board of Trustees. With over 30 years of experience in marketing, communications, and public relations, including her current role as Vice President of External Affairs at Rider University, Brown brings expertise and a passion for dance to her role as Chair of the Board's Marketing Committee. Brown says: "I am honored and proud to join the Board of Trustees for American Repertory Ballet & Princeton Ballet School. I look forward to supporting and advancing the mission of this esteemed institution, which has been a cornerstone of artistic excellence and innovation in our community."

Comments