ASSISTED LIVING Comes to Drama Works Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Drama Works Theatre Company, a resident performing arts company in Old Saybrook, will present its final production of the 2025 season with the comedy Assisted Living by Deirdre O'Conner. The play will run November 7th through November 16th with Friday and Saturday performances starting at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinees at 3:00 PM.

The play centers around Anne, a woman desperate for help around her house. She's pushing forty and still lives with her mother. Her deadbeat brother won't return her calls, and the ancient family home seems to be falling down around her. When a younger man with a troubled past comes into her life, Anne begins to see the upside of not always being the grown-up. Assisted Living is a funny and surprising look at the struggle to discover where our families end, and we begin.

The production is directed by Ed Wilhelms and features actors Chloe Parrington, Macho Kimaru, Nick Perry, Amanda Amitan, Ellen Atwood, and Dorian Mendez. The show will conclude the theatre company's 2025 season. Next year's season of plays as well as company auditions and other exciting developments will be announced later this year.