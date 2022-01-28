ALTON BROWN LIVE: BEYOND THE EATS is Coming to The Bushnell in February

After delighting Hartford audiences in 2014 with his culinary wit and wisdom, The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts has announced the return of Alton Brown with his new show Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats on February 22, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Brown created a new form of entertainment - the live culinary variety show - with his Edible Inevitable Tour and Eat Your Science, which played in over 200 cities with more than 350,000 fans in attendance. Brown says fans can expect "more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff." Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown's shows. He warns "Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers... think twice."

Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for over 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer and host of Good Eats, Good Eats: Reloaded, and Good Eats: The Return. He also hosted Cutthroat Kitchen and served as the culinary commentator on Iron Chef America. There are two James Beard awards with Brown's name on them in a drawer in his office, and somewhere in the world there's a coveted Peabody awarded for Good Eats that was stolen out of his car back in 2013. In his spare time, he's working on his ninth book on food and cooking.

Information about Alton Brown or the Beyond The Eats tour can be found on Facebook: /altonbrown; Twitter: @altonbrown; Instagram: @altonbrown; or use the tour hashtag #AltonBrownLive.

Ticket prices start at $35.00, plus applicable fees. Tickets are available online at bushnell.org, by phone at 860-987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office during regular business hours.