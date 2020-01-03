ACT of CT to Present a Reimagined Interpretation of GODSPELL Starring Florrie Bagel, Jamie Cepero and More

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut has announced the second show of its 2019-2020 season - a modernized, reimagined interpretation of Stephen Schwartz's GODSPELL. Directed by ACT of CT's Founder and Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine, GODSPELL marks the second production of ACT of CT's "Presenting Stephen Schwartz Series!" This re-conceived version of Schwartz's revolutionary show follows ACT of CT's critically acclaimed interpretation of Schwartz's WORKING, which has had an exciting life after it premiered at ACT of CT.

Levine, whose Broadway and Broadway National Tours credits include MAMMA MIA!, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Tony Nomination For Best Revival), CHICAGO, LES MISERABLES, and TOMMY, first gained inspiration for his concept of GODSPELL in April, 2019 after seeing news images of Paris' famed Notre Dame Cathedral burning. "I thought to myself, what if I set the ACT of CT production in an abandoned church? What if this church was in midtown Manhattan and was slated to be demolished tomorrow to make room for condominiums? What if nobody had stepped foot in this condemned holy place for a decade, save for a group of homeless who had been squatting there for six months?" remarked Levine, who immediately shared his vision with Schwartz for a newly imagined GODSPELL. Schwartz gave Levine his permission to alter the show, including removing one of its songs entirely, something that is rarely done.

This production will be music directed by Danny White (THE LION KING, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF) and choreographed by Sara Brians (CITY OF ANGELS, GODSPELL, MATILDA). Other creative team members include scenic design by Reid Thompson (WIVES, FUN HOME, A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE); costume design by Brenda Phelps (ACT's WORKING); and lighting design by Jack Mehler (MAMMA MIA!, EVITA, and WORKING).

GODSPELL will feature Broadway talent Florrie Bagel (THE ROSE TATTOO) and Katie Ladner (WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD) as well as Andrew Poston (KINKY BOOTS), Jamie Cepero (NBC's musical drama SMASH), Trent Saunders (EVITA), Emma Tattenbaum-Fine (Netflix's EXPLAINED), and more. With songs like "Day By Day", "By My Side", and "All Good Gifts", ACT of CT's production of GODSPELL promises to be a unique and inspiring theatrical experience.

In addition to GODSPELL, Stephen Schwartz wrote the music and lyrics to the mega-hit Broadway musical WICKED. He also wrote, among other works, PIPPIN, THE BAKER'S WIFE, and lyrics to the films POCAHONTAS, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, and ENCHANTED. He has won Academy, Grammy, special Tony, and Golden Globe Awards.

Performances of GODSPELL run February 6th - March 8th. The show times are: Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Purchase tickets HERE. For more information about ACT of CT, ticket and annual subscription sales, education programs, sponsor/donor opportunities, and other theatre-related news and announcements, visit www.actofct.org





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You