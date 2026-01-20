A.C.T. of CT Now Accepting Applications 2026 Posthumous Prodigy Productions Fellowship For Musicians

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A.C.T. of CT has announced that applications are now open for the 2026 Posthumous Prodigy Productions Fellowship Award, a prestigious initiative honoring the memory of the late Bryan Gallace of Southport, Connecticut. This fellowship, created in tribute to Bryan's extraordinary talent and unwavering dedication to music, provides a transformative opportunity for emerging musicians.

Bryan Gallace, a 2014 graduate of Fairfield Ludlowe High School and the Regional Center for the Arts, was a gifted musician whose passion for his craft was evident from an early age. As a senior at Berklee College of Music, pursuing a B.A. in Professional Music, Bryan's promising career was tragically cut short at just 21 years old. In addition to his musical brilliance, he was a passionate advocate for equality and justice.

The Posthumous Prodigy Productions Fellowship was established by Caroline Kellen, a founding board member of A.C.T. of CT and a director of the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation. She reflects, "A light like Bryan's can never be allowed to fade. It is a privilege to honor his spirit by supporting and amplifying the voices of other gifted musicians.”

Each year, the fellowship awards a one-time grant of $30,000 to a selected musician, empowering them to create and develop new musical works—across any genre—and further their professional growth.

A.C.T. of CT's Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine, shares, “We are honored to help carry forward Bryan Gallace's legacy through this fellowship. It is incredibly rewarding to witness the impact this support has on deserving artists.”

A.C.T. of CT's Resident Music Supervisor, Bryan Perri, serves as the fellowship's advisor, working closely with the selection committee to identify and support outstanding talent.

Musicians interested in applying can find detailed eligibility requirements and application guidelines at www.actofct.org/posthumous-prodigy-fellowship. The deadline for submissions is April 15th, 2026.