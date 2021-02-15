ACT Of CT Presents Stephen Schwartz's SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook

ACT of CT is excited to announce their newest endeavor, a world premiere musical experience exclusively for ACT of CT audiences.

Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook is an original musical which incorporates over two dozen of Stephen Schwartz's songs, including songs from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, The Baker's Wife, Rags, Working, Children of Eden, and Enchanted. The show is a touching and authentic look into how we fall in love and the poignant power of trusting our hearts and memories.

Mr. Schwartz and ACT of CT's Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine, alongside ACT of CT's Music Supervisor, Bryan Perri, have collaborated to create this unique and exciting production.

Director, Daniel C. Levine says, "This is one of the most exciting projects that ACT of CT has created to date. Blending the worlds of theater and streaming to produce this exhilarating new production, has been thrilling for us. We worked with a brilliant NYC based cinematographer, and our Snapshots cast is truly extraordinary! I believe that this version of Snapshots will be a home-run for our patrons!"

The fantastically talented cast is comprised of Ryan Bailer (ACT of CT's Evita), John Cardoza (Jagged Little Pill), Olivia Hernandez (ACT of CT's Austen's Pride), Monica Ramirez (ACT of CT's Working, Godspell), Michael McCorry Rose (Anastasia, Wicked) and Mariand Torres (Wicked, Prince of Broadway).

ACT of CT is committed to creating brand-new and exclusive theatrical opportunities, such as this heartwarming version of Snapshots, for their audiences - even during a pandemic. If you are a fan of Stephen Schwartz musicals like Wicked, Working and Godspell you will not want to miss this unique production.

Snapshots is available for streaming on-demand now through February 28, 2021. Visit actofct.org to learn more and purchase tickets. All ticketholders will have 48 hours to watch this exciting new production as many times as they like. Tickets are available starting at $20.

Snapshots, A Musical Scrapbook has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by David Stern, was conceived by Michael Scheman and David Stern, with additional music and lyrics by David Crane, Seth Friedman, Marta Kauffman, Alan Menken and Charles Strouse, and arrangements and orchestrations by Steve Orich. Directed by Daniel C. Levine, Music Supervision by Bryan Perri, Choreography by Sara Brians, Cinematography by Barton Cortright.