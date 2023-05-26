$100k Raised Through Playhouse on Park's ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO THE WORK OF JOHN KANDER Fundraiser

Playhouse on Park supporters gathered on May 13th, 2023 for the Playhouse’s annual fundraiser, ENCORE! This year’s theme was RAZZLE DAZZLE, and the evening included dinner, drinks, live/silent auctions, dancing with the Latanya Farrell Band, and live performances paying tribute to the work of John Kander including CHICAGO, CABARET, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, and more! ENCORE: RAZZLE DAZZLE was held at The Society Room of Hartford in Hartford, CT. A net total of $100,000 was raised from this fantastic event.

If you missed the event, you may still contribute in support of ENCORE! Tax-deductible donations may be made online at www.PlayhouseOnPark.org, over the phone at 860-523-5900 x10, or by mail to Playhouse on Park at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.

Playhouse on Park would like to thank everyone who helped make the event such a success! Thank you to the incredible sponsors, volunteers, attendees, donors, and businesses who supported our auction. Sponsors include Richard & Lea Rubenstein, Hoffman Auto Group, Peoples Bank, Waypoint Wealth Solutions, Falcetti Pianos, Powerstation Events, The Society Room of Hartford, Ruth & Ron Van Winkle, and Trinity College. Underwriters include Jayne Dean & Gaetano Albani, Peter & Gene Evans, Busy Bee’s Virtual Assistance & Management, and HAS Insurance.

Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford’s own renowned professional theatre, offering a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring, and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced. Playhouse Theatre Academy offers professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction. For more info about Playhouse on Park or Playhouse Theatre Academy, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org.