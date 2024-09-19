WIFE OF A SALESMAN to be Presented at The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio will continue its 40th season with the play, Wife of a Salesman by acclaimed playwright Eleanor Burgess. The production will run October 31-November 17, 2024 in Studio Two at the Vern Riffe Center and will be directed by Artistic Director Leda Hoffmann. Known for introducing groundbreaking works to Columbus, The Contemporary's production marks only the third time Wife of a Salesman has been staged globally.

Wife of a Salesman is a contemporary take on a classic American drama. It tells the story of what would've happened if the wife from Death of a Salesman traveled to Boston and confronted the woman who was sleeping with her husband. Set in the intimate confines of the mistress's apartment, the play unfolds with sharp dialogue and spirited debate, revealing hidden layers and unexpected twists that challenge our assumptions about marriage, duty, relationships, and happiness. As these timeless characters navigate their complex emotions, audiences are taken on a journey that upends traditional narratives, exposing the ways the world has, and hasn't, changed across generations.

"This brilliant new play will ignite vibrant discussions on womanhood and topics that resonate deeply in our daily lives about the choices we make," said Hoffmann. "The writing is heartfelt, funny, and truthful, with unexpected twists that will have people talking long after the show is over."

Praised by the Chicago Sun-Times as "so smart" and "highly recommended" and hailed by BroadwayWorld as "a modern masterpiece full of stimulating themes," Wife of a Salesman offers a profound exploration of the complexities of relationships and the pivotal decisions women face.

If you enjoyed our production of POTUS last year, you'll love this play too," said Christy Farnbauch, Executive Director. "It's a different tone, but the focus on womanhood and relationships is similar."

Individual tickets for Wife of a Salesman are $65.38 inclusive of fees and can be purchased online at https://www.thecontemporaryohio.org/2024-25/wife-of-a-salesman/.

Preview shows are scheduled for Thursday, October 31, at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, November 1, at 8:00 p.m. The production will continue its run through November 17, with shows on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. The play runs for 90 minutes without an intermission and is recommended for patrons 13 years of age and older.

The theatre offers a Pay-What-You-Want (PWYW) ticket option for every preview this season. PWYW tickets may be purchased in advance by telephone (614-469-0939), in-person at the CBUSArts ticket office, 55 E. State St., or at the venue starting two hours before showtime. The Contemporary also offers $20 student rush tickets to every performance. Tickets (one per student with a valid ID) are sold at the box office, 77 S. High St., Fourth Floor, up to two hours before curtain and are subject to availability.

Patrons can enter the building from the High Street entrance, or through the parking garage entered from Front Street.

The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority is a sponsor for Wife of a Salesman. Season support comes from The Greater Columbus Arts Council, the city of Columbus, and Franklin County, as well as The Shubert Foundation, Inc., and the Ohio Arts Council, a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically with state tax dollars from the Ohio Legislature. The Contemporary also appreciates the support from The Columbus Foundation, Martha G. Staub Fund, who assists donors and others in strengthening our community for the benefit of all its citizens.

