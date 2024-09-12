Spotlight: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at SHORT NORTH STAGE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A sassy, sultry musical celebration of legendary jazz great, Fats Waller, Ain't Misbehavin' is one of the most popular, well-crafted revues of all time and winner of the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical. The inimitable Thomas "Fats" Waller rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and that jumpin' new beat, swing music.

Although not quite a biography, Ain't Misbehavin' evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original as a versatile cast struts, strums and sings the songs that he made famous in a career that ranged from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and concert stages in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Featuring five triple-threat actors, the intoxicating music of Fats Waller will delight and energize audiences as well as provide great insight into a vibrant time in American history and music.

Comments