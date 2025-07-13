 tracking pixel
Photos: SHANE by Karen Zacarias at Actors' Theatre of Columbus

The production will run July 17 through August 10.

By: Jul. 13, 2025
Promotion photos have just been released for the production of Shane at Actors' Theatre of Columbus, which will run July 17 through August 10. See the photos here! 

Shane is the iconic hero of the American West, a quiet man who takes on the burden of protecting a loving family from wealthy ranchers who want to force them out. Karen Zacarías has faithfully adapted this powerful story for the stage, vividly picturing the frontier life and the struggle of the people who fought to make it theirs.

Photo credit: Kyle Long Photography

Photos: SHANE by Karen Zacarias at Actors' Theatre of Columbus Image
Briana Harger, AJ Calderon, and Tyreese Bowman

Photos: SHANE by Karen Zacarias at Actors' Theatre of Columbus Image
Tyreese Bowman

Photos: SHANE by Karen Zacarias at Actors' Theatre of Columbus Image
Tyreese Bowman

Photos: SHANE by Karen Zacarias at Actors' Theatre of Columbus Image
Tyreese Bowman

Photos: SHANE by Karen Zacarias at Actors' Theatre of Columbus Image
Joey Ahern and Tyreese Bowman

Photos: SHANE by Karen Zacarias at Actors' Theatre of Columbus Image
Tyreese Bowman and Briana Harger

Photos: SHANE by Karen Zacarias at Actors' Theatre of Columbus Image
Tyreese Bowman and Briana Harger




