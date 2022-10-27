Photos: New Albany Middle School Theatre's NEWSIES JR.
Newsies Jr. will run from Oct 28 - Oct 30, 2022
Inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City. Charismatic Newsie, Jack Kelly rallies newsies from across New York City to strike against the powerful newspaper publisher, Joseph Pulitzer when he raises the price of newspapers at the newsies' expense. Together the newsies learn that they are stronger united and fight for what's right. Newsies Jr. is a fun show for the entire family and features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.
New Albany Middle School has been rehearsing and preparing for this show since August. Newsies Jr. consists of 45 cast members and 8 crew members grades 6-8. Featuring lighting design by Jon Gillie and set design by Patrick Limpach, an entire team of dedicated parents created the scenery, props and costumes led by Director Gould. Director & Choreographer: Melissa Gould, Musical Director: Sean Hooper, Stage Manager: Lauren West. Assistant Directors: Pari Basant, Madison Milburn, Riona Rodrigues and Sara Wirt. Cast: Lucas Adkins-Schall, Emma Bader, Ava Baker, Regan Balistrere, Adlee Beane, Elise Bilberry, Natalie Boyer, Ava Coleman, Gia Ellenberg, Aidan Ellison, Juliet Erlenbach, Anne Farrell, Ava Feisel, Anna Fishbaugh, Olivia Fuller, CJ Gaines, Sophie Golis, Noelle Griffith, Lila Griveas, Kayla Haynes, Tatum Holmes, Oliva Horne, Regan James, Anna Jenkins, Reese Juday, Ryen Lacy, Eve Limpach, Riley Malone, Evie Nacht, Myles Patton, Hope Rooney, Harper Rosebaugh, Cali Russell, Aleksander Saken, Caroline Samanich, Harlow Sittler, Riley Snead, Shae Stahr, Sam Thomas, Riley Walsh, Madison Waltman, Craig West, Drew Wintersteller, Meredith Zeallear, Alice Zusman Crew: Paige Corbin, Maggie Farrell, Reese Harper, Zori Anna Ho-Tavares, Ella Proudfoot, Isabel Stanley, Jackson Stukus, Mia Xu.
New Albany Middle School will present Newsies, Jr. to be performed Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 - 6pm and 8:30pm. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 - 10:30am, 1pm, 4pm, and 6:30pm. Sunday, Oct. 30 - 11am and 1:30pm. Limited tickets for sale ($10 cash only) one hour prior to each performance, onsite at the McCoy only.
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
Successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued from a car crash by his 'Number One Fan,' Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads the manuscript to his newest novel and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new 'Misery' novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. By William Goldman based on the novel by Stephen King, Directed by Ben Viccellio, the Cast includes: Maureen Browning, Bruce Jacklin & Steve Jefferson. Performances are Oct. 21 - Nov. 12 , 2022, at The Alcove Dinner Theatre, 116 South Main St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.alcoverestaurant.com/dinner-theatre.html#/
Photos: First look at Curtain Players' ELEEMOSYNARY
October 20, 2022
In this dramatic work by Lee Blessing, three generations of highly intelligent and freethinking women attempt to reconcile years of family dysfunction. Dorothea was a repressed housewife and mother of three sons and a daughter, Artemis (Artie), whom she favored. She discovered that being an eccentric suited her perfectly and spent a lifetime thrusting her wild ideas and beliefs onto an unappreciative and doubting Artemis. Artemis ran away from Dorothea as soon as she could and kept on the move until she married and had a daughter of her own. She named her Barbara, but Dorothea renamed the child Echo and began to teach her everything from Ancient Greek to calculus. What Echo loves most is words and spelling. The title of the show comes from the winning word that Echo spelled correctly at the National Spelling Bee. The play jumps backward and forward in time. As one character relives a memory, the other two play themselves as they were during that time. In one memory, Echo portrays herself as a three-month-old. At the beginning of the play, Dorothea has suffered a stroke and is bedridden and catatonic for several scenes. Throughout the play, however, she takes part in her memories and then transitions back to the present, trapped in her minimally responsive body. The director and actors in Eleemosynary have the challenge of making these memory scenes feel authentic with smooth transitions and blocking. Written by Lee Blessing. Directed by Aynn Titchenal, Stage Manager Kathy Hyland. the Cast includes: Sarah Bender (Echo), Mony Carpenter (Dorthea), & Shelly Riggs (Artie) Performances run Oct 21 - Nov 6, 2022 at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org
Photos: First Look at Out of the Box Community Theatre's ANOTHER DUMB GHOST STORY
October 15, 2022
Struggling with recent changes in her life, Mary has come to the end of her rope and finds herself at the Sanderson Inn, where she finds that haunting can go both ways. This lighthearted comedy was written by our fondly remembered friend and local playwright, Jack Petersen, who worked with OOTBCT many times.
Photos: First Look At Evolution Theatre Company's I'LL TAKE ROMANCE, THE MUSICAL
October 13, 2022
A delightful new musical that proves love will always triumph. Angel, a gay gold digger, sets his sights on a newly out and proud billionaire. Dragging his best friend along for the ride and leaving collateral damage in his wake, Angel’s plans hit a wall when the billionaire’s best friend, Chi Chi, steps in and takes over. Mixed in with vengeful ex-wives, an imaginary lover, closeted twin brothers. Libretto by Edwin Sanchez with Paul Lockwood, Music and Lyrics by Michael Leamon Adapted from the original stage play, I’ll Take Romance by Edwin Sanchez, Directed by David Bahgat, Cast includes Matt Piper, Nico Carter, Katie Christine Wagner, Kara Marie Hancock, Lorelei Roeger, Ashton Brammer, Justin Labelle, Ben Hartwig, Dominic Catrone, Tim Browning, Michael Gault. Performances run October 13 - 22, 2022 at Abbey Theatre of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/
Photos: First look at New Vision Dance Company presents BOOGIEMAN'S BALL – A DANCE SPOOKTACULAR
October 12, 2022
Kick off your Halloween celebration at the Boogieman’s Ball hosted by New Vision Dance Company on Saturday, October 15 at 7PM and Sunday, October 16 at 2PM at the Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Performing Arts in New Albany, Ohio. “Boogieman’s Ball – A Dance Spooktacular” features New Vision Company Members: Rachel Cory, Ashley Dabe, Janaya Davis, Lili Engel, Kirsten Frison, Jessica Gould, Joe Gould, Mackenzie Hanna, Emmie Hess, Jonathan Hill, Gabby Jones, Cody Law, Sydnie Liggins, Clara Love, Jennifer Myers, Arnav Nawani, Anna Obermeyer, Betsy Oellermann, Marie Peltier, Elise Pierson, Charlotte Rutherford, Lauren Seger, Sally Squires. The show will feature a variety of performance styles and include performances by guest vocalists Ava Baker, Jaisel Cherry, Regan James, Ian Kopf, Mackenzie Leland and Caitlin VanAuken. Guest appearances by Jo Hines and James Jenkins. Audience members are encouraged to come to the show in costume! There will be a costume contest with a first place cash prize of $200! The costume contest is open to all audience members, ages 10 and up. Register at www.newvisiondanceco.org New Vision Dance Company is a contemporary jazz ensemble with a repertory including modern, jazz, tap, lyrical, musical theatre and contemporary dance. New Vision is a 501C3 non-profit organization under the Artistic Direction of Melissa Gould . To learn more about NVDC go to www.newvisiondanceco.org