Photos: New Albany Middle School Theatre's NEWSIES JR.

Inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City. Charismatic Newsie, Jack Kelly rallies newsies from across New York City to strike against the powerful newspaper publisher, Joseph Pulitzer when he raises the price of newspapers at the newsies' expense. Together the newsies learn that they are stronger united and fight for what's right. Newsies Jr. is a fun show for the entire family and features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

New Albany Middle School has been rehearsing and preparing for this show since August. Newsies Jr. consists of 45 cast members and 8 crew members grades 6-8. Featuring lighting design by Jon Gillie and set design by Patrick Limpach, an entire team of dedicated parents created the scenery, props and costumes led by Director Gould. Director & Choreographer: Melissa Gould, Musical Director: Sean Hooper, Stage Manager: Lauren West. Assistant Directors: Pari Basant, Madison Milburn, Riona Rodrigues and Sara Wirt. Cast: Lucas Adkins-Schall, Emma Bader, Ava Baker, Regan Balistrere, Adlee Beane, Elise Bilberry, Natalie Boyer, Ava Coleman, Gia Ellenberg, Aidan Ellison, Juliet Erlenbach, Anne Farrell, Ava Feisel, Anna Fishbaugh, Olivia Fuller, CJ Gaines, Sophie Golis, Noelle Griffith, Lila Griveas, Kayla Haynes, Tatum Holmes, Oliva Horne, Regan James, Anna Jenkins, Reese Juday, Ryen Lacy, Eve Limpach, Riley Malone, Evie Nacht, Myles Patton, Hope Rooney, Harper Rosebaugh, Cali Russell, Aleksander Saken, Caroline Samanich, Harlow Sittler, Riley Snead, Shae Stahr, Sam Thomas, Riley Walsh, Madison Waltman, Craig West, Drew Wintersteller, Meredith Zeallear, Alice Zusman Crew: Paige Corbin, Maggie Farrell, Reese Harper, Zori Anna Ho-Tavares, Ella Proudfoot, Isabel Stanley, Jackson Stukus, Mia Xu.

New Albany Middle School will present Newsies, Jr. to be performed Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 - 6pm and 8:30pm. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 - 10:30am, 1pm, 4pm, and 6:30pm. Sunday, Oct. 30 - 11am and 1:30pm. Limited tickets for sale ($10 cash only) one hour prior to each performance, onsite at the McCoy only.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer